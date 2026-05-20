Continuum Health IT Named a 2026 Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare
Healthcare IT staffing firm earns the recognition for the second consecutive year based on anonymous employee surveys.
Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work program identifies top employers in the healthcare industry each year through an assessment process that includes anonymous employee surveys and an evaluation of company benefits and policies.
"Earning this recognition two years in a row tells us we're not just talking about culture, we're living it," said Jeff Macko, CEO of Continuum Health IT. "Our team sets the bar, and they raise it every year."
At Continuum, culture is not a slogan. It's the result of a deliberate commitment to supporting our people, investing in their growth, and creating an environment where they can do their best work. From consultants in the field to our internal team, we prioritize open communication, continuous learning, and real opportunities for advancement.
"The healthcare IT industry is competitive and fast-moving, and the companies that win are the ones with the strongest teams behind them," said Macko. "This award belongs to every person at Continuum who shows up and makes this a great place to work."
See the full list of winners: https://www.modernhealthcare.com/bestplaceslist
Explore careers at Continuum: https://continuumhit.com/about/join-the-team/
Kelly Ostertag
Continuum Health IT LLC
+1 9046649070
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