'Real Housewives of Orange County' Alum Peggy Tanous Draws Buzz With Mission-Driven Mother’s Day Instagram Giveaway

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" personality Peggy Tanous

A mission-driven Instagram giveaway focused on wellness, self-care and emotional support for mothers and families drives major engagement online.

The idea was to spotlight brands that genuinely support women in everyday life not just through beauty and self-care but emotionally, mentally and within the family dynamic as well.” — Peggy Tanous

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Mother’s Day Instagram collaboration curated by former "Real Housewives of Orange County" personality Peggy Tanous is drawing attention for blending lifestyle products with a broader mission centered around supporting mothers, women-owned businesses and family-focused brands redefining what influencer giveaways can look like.Announced through an Instagram Reel that quickly generated strong engagement among participating brands and followers, the giveaway featured a mix of beauty, wellness, self-care, emotional health and relationship-support products reflecting what organizers describe as a more holistic approach to Mother’s Day gifting.Unlike traditional influencer giveaways focused solely on consumer products, this collaboration emphasized brands designed to support both external beauty and internal well-being. Many of the participating companies were female-founded, mission-driven or connected to charitable and advocacy initiatives benefiting women, mothers and families.“The idea was to spotlight brands that genuinely support women in everyday life not just through beauty and self-care but emotionally, mentally and within the family dynamic as well,” said Peggy Tanous. “Motherhood today is layered and demanding and we wanted to feature companies that help women feel supported from the inside out.”Leading the buzz is Mental Skincare — Badass Lip Gloss featuring mineral SPF 35+ protection, now available on Amazon. More than beauty, the brand is rooted in purpose, with a portion of every sale supporting mental health advocacy initiatives.Other participating brands included:>Wisegirl Cosmetics: A bold beauty brand redefining confidence and glam with high-performance cosmetics designed for modern women who embrace individuality and fearless self-expression. https://www.wisegirlcosmetics.com/ >Brazilian Beauty Products: Founded in South Florida by a Brazilian master stylist, Brazilian Beauty Product s delivers aloe-based hair care that actually works. The brand’s formulas are designed to hydrate, smooth and restore hair naturally without harsh chemicals. https://brazilianbeautyproducts.com/ >Pura Soda: The rapidly growing functional beverage company is now available nationwide at Sprouts, bringing consumers a refreshing soda alternative with clean ingredients and bold flavor profiles. https://drinkpura.co/ >Mama Sol: A luxurious 100% mineral natural sunscreen brand redefining sun care. Described as “if sunscreen and a spa day had a baby,” the clean beauty favorite is now available at Bloomingdales. https://www.shopmamasol.com/ >"The Malnourished Marriage" by Nancy Perpall: Author Nancy Perpall’s thought-provoking book explores emotional connection, healing and modern relationships with honesty and insight. https://nancyperpall.com/ >Bold & Zeal: A fashion-forward lifestyle brand focused on empowering women through elevated style, confidence and contemporary sophistication. https://boldandzeal.com/ >3 Love Hearts Handbags: Luxury-inspired handbags designed to celebrate individuality, glamour and timeless femininity. https://www.3lovehearts.com/ The collaboration also reflects a broader trend in influencer marketing where audiences increasingly respond to campaigns tied to authenticity, emotional wellness and values-driven storytelling rather than purely promotional partnerships.The giveaway campaign and sponsor integrations were produced by 2x Emmy Award-winning producer Monique Loré Stinson of CapAquarius Media and Swag & Sponsors.

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