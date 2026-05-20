SPS-International Announces Wafercassettes.com, a Catalog for Semiconductor Wafer Carriers and Shipping Solutions

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A dedicated catalog of PEEK, PFA, polypropylene, and metal wafer cassettes plus shipping containers for fabs, research labs, and packaging facilities.

Engineers and procurement teams can compare cassette materials and configurations in minutes instead of separate inquiries for each category, with technical guidance built into the catalog.” — Rein de Groot, Global Sales Director, SPS-International

PUTTEN, GELDERLAND, NETHERLANDS, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPS-International today announced Wafercassettes.com, a dedicated online catalog covering its complete portfolio of semiconductor wafer cassettes and shipping solutions. The platform consolidates PEEK, PFA, conductive polypropylene, and metal carriers in a single interface for fabs, research laboratories, and back-end packaging facilities worldwide.

The global semiconductor wafer cassette market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of 7.2 percent. Material-specific demand is also expanding: PEEK cassettes are growing at a 5.2 percent CAGR through 2033, and polypropylene cassettes at approximately 6.5 percent annually. Procurement teams increasingly need single-source access to multiple materials and configurations to match the diverse process steps in modern fabs.

Wafercassettes.com addresses this requirement with four primary cassette categories, each engineered for specific process conditions:

- PEEK cassettes: high-temperature thermal processing and chemical resistance up to 350 degrees Celsius.

- PFA cassettes: exceptional chemical purity for wet-bench, acid, and solvent processes.

- Conductive polypropylene cassettes: controlled static dissipation for ESD-sensitive device handling.

- Metal cassettes: aluminum and stainless-steel carriers, including the WHS-M1 through WHS-M4 series, for high-temperature wafer processing.

Beyond the catalog, the platform includes wafer shipping containers, custom configurations, and material-selection guidance, fully integrated with the SPS-International engineering and global logistics network. Content is organized around process steps as well as product categories, helping engineers identify the correct cassette for thermal, wet-bench, etching, ESD, and shipping requirements.

Frequently asked questions

Which cassette material suits high-temperature processing? PEEK and aluminum cassettes are typically selected for processes exceeding 200 degrees Celsius, with PEEK rated for continuous use up to 260 degrees and select metal series up to 350 degrees.

Which cassette material suits wet-chemical processing? PFA and conductive polypropylene are selected for wet-bench, etching, and cleaning processes due to their chemical inertness and low extractables.

Can cassettes be customized? Yes. Wafercassettes.com supports custom configurations including slot counts, h-bar structures, nickel plating, and wafer sizes from 76 mm through 300 mm.

Wafercassettes.com is now live and accepting orders and inquiries at https://wafercassettes.com.

About Wafercassettes.com

Wafercassettes.com is the dedicated wafer-cassette and wafer-shipping catalog of SPS-International, consolidating PEEK, PFA, conductive polypropylene, and metal cassettes alongside related shipping containers and handling solutions.

About SPS-International

SPS-International (Semiconductor Production Systems) supplies wafer-handling, photolithography, wet-process, polishing, CMP, thin-film, and fab consumables to semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. Headquartered in Putten, the Netherlands, with worldwide distribution through SPS-Europe, SPS-America, and SPS-Asia Technology, the company serves fabs, research institutes, and back-end packaging facilities globally. More information at https://www.sps-international.com.

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