DORCHESTER SCHOOL DISTRICT TWO DEPLOYS R2P SAFE HAVEN DOORS TO PROTECT SPECIAL EDUCATION CLASSROOMS

R2P Innovations Bulletproof Doors

R2P Innovations recognizes Dorchester District Two for installing Safe Haven classroom doors to protect special education students and staff.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R2P Innovations today recognized Dorchester School District Two for its leadership and proactive commitment to protecting students and educators through the installation of R2P safe haven classroom doors in special education classrooms across the district.The initiative reflects a growing understanding that students with disabilities and specialized learning needs may face additional challenges during emergencies and deserve enhanced physical protection inside the classroom environment.R2P’s safe haven doors are designed to provide a critical last line of defense during violent threats and emergencies while maintaining a welcoming and functional learning environment for students and staff. The doors are engineered to resist forced entry and ballistic threats while remaining accessible and easy to operate for educators and children.“Every child deserves to learn in an environment where safety is not an afterthought,” said Sam Havelock, Chief Operating Officer of R2P Innovations. “We commend Dorchester District Two for recognizing the importance of protecting vulnerable students and taking meaningful action to strengthen classroom safety infrastructure.”“School security requires a multi-level approach that starts outside and works inward to the classroom,” said Preston Giet, Director of Security for Dorchester School District Two and former FBI Special Agent. “R2P Innovations’ bulletproof doors are the last line of defense to keep our kids and staff safe should an assailant gain access to our hallways. n a real-world scenario, R2P’s doors provide protection for our kids while also buying valuable time for law enforcement to respond. I am excited to work with R2P.”The district’s decision to prioritize special education classrooms demonstrates a student-centered approach to school safety and reflects the importance of layered security measures that support all learners, including those who may require additional assistance during crisis situations.R2P Innovations continues to work with schools, districts, faith-based institutions, and communities nationwide to help create secure classroom safe havens designed to buy time, protect lives, and strengthen emergency preparedness.“Our mission is simple,” Havelock added. “Every classroom should be a safe haven.”About R2P InnovationsR2P Innovations is a veteran-led security company focused on developing and deploying advanced classroom protection solutions for schools and public institutions. The company’s safe haven technology is designed to provide critical protection during emergencies while integrating seamlessly into existing educational environments.###Contact: press@r2pdoors.com

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