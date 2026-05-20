Senator Durazo's Statement on the Shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego

LOS ANGELES - Senator María Elena Durazo issued the following statement following the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego:

"I am horrified and heartbroken by the attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego. My heart is with the victims' families and the Muslim community across California. Three men lost their lives protecting their house of worship and 140 children - their heroism saved lives. Thank you to the first responders whose swift action secured the area and brought those children home safely. Houses of worship must remain places of peace. There is no place for hate in California. We must stand united against hate violence, protect our neighbors, and recommit to the values of human dignity and mutual respect."

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Senator María Elena Durazo represents the 26th Senate District which includes Central Los Angeles, Northeast Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, and the City of Vernon.