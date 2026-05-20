Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) Celebrates Major Milestone for the Polymeric Roofing Industry in Florida

Recognition of “Synthetic/Composite Tile” on Florida Mitigation Form Marks Long-Awaited Advancement for Polymer-Based Roofing Products

This is a critical moment not only for our roofing members, but for the entire polymeric exterior building products industry.” — Kate Offringa, President & CEO, PEPA

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA), the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building products used to build resilient, beautiful homes across North America, announced a significant milestone for the polymeric roofing industry following the inclusion of “Synthetic/Composite Tile” as an official roof covering category on Florida’s revised OIR-B1-1802 Uniform Mitigation Verification Inspection Form.

The update represents a major achievement for PEPA roofing members including Brava Roof Tile, EcoStar, LLC and DaVinci Roofscapes, as well as others across the synthetic roofing sector who have worked for many years to gain broader recognition for advanced polymer-based roofing materials within insurance and regulatory systems.

According to industry leaders, synthetic and composite roofing products were previously not consistently recognized or listed in insurance classification systems, often forcing homeowners, contractors, inspectors and insurers to fit modern polymer roofing products into categories that did not accurately reflect the materials being installed.

“This is a critical moment not only for our roofing members, but for the entire polymeric exterior building products industry,” said Kate Offringa, President & CEO of PEPA. “The addition of Synthetic/Composite Tile to a major Florida regulatory and insurance-related form reflects the growing acceptance of advanced polymer roofing materials as legitimate, mainstream roofing solutions.”

The revised Florida OIR-B1-1802 Uniform Mitigation Verification Inspection Form now officially includes “Synthetic/Composite Tile” within the Roof Covering section alongside more traditional roofing categories. PEPA says the update delivers several key benefits for the industry:

• Official recognition helps transition synthetic and composite roofing products from a niche specialty category into a more established mainstream roofing classification alongside slate, wood shake and clay tile.

• The dedicated classification reduces administrative friction by eliminating the need to force polymer roofing materials into mismatched categories during inspections and insurance documentation processes.

• Standardized terminology creates greater clarity and alignment among contractors, architects, distributors, manufacturers, insurers, and code officials when discussing specifications, approvals and installation requirements.

• Formal recognition within Florida’s inspection and mitigation ecosystem provides architects, builders and engineers with greater confidence when specifying polymer-based roofing systems.

• The classification also creates a stronger foundation for highlighting the durability, impact resistance, resilience and long-term performance benefits of advanced polymer roofing technologies in high-wind and hurricane-prone regions such as Florida and Miami-Dade.

The milestone is especially meaningful in Florida, one of the nation’s most important roofing markets due to its stringent building codes, hurricane exposure and emphasis on mitigation standards.

“The addition of a Synthetic/Composite Tile classification to Florida’s 1802 Uniform Mitigation Inspection is a major step forward for polymeric exterior roofing products,” said Aaron Scholl, V.P. Channel Programs, Brava Tile. “This update acknowledges the improved performance, durability and home protection that this category of materials can provide for homeowners. As catastrophic weather events become more frequent and severe, it is increasingly important to distinguish high-performing, safe roofing materials that help protect homes and strengthen communities. This classification also creates more informed options for property owners and the insurance carriers that support them, helping align material selection with long-term resilience, risk reduction and homeowner protection.”

PEPA notes that while the update improves classification clarity and recognition, project-specific requirements such as permit application dates, Florida Building Code or Miami-Dade approvals and insurer eligibility requirements still apply and should continue to be verified through official documentation and applicable authorities.

The association believes the update reflects broader momentum for polymer-based exterior building materials, as they continue to gain market share across residential and commercial construction.

About the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building products used to build resilient, beautiful home exteriors across North America. Our goal is to create more relevance, value and impact for our products for all those in the value chain. By uniting members across our category, we aim to promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact than ever before.

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