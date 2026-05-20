Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Symposium (virtual/free)- 6/5 - informs on prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment, research

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release: May 20, 2026Contacts:From: Janine Fondon, 413-221-7931Suzanne Boniface, 413-478-2652For: Judy Green, Massachusetts Prostate Cancer CoalitionThe Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition (MPCC) will bring together today’s leading prostate cancer specialists to provide up-to-date information on the latest in prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research at the 2026 Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Symposium, The Next 25 Years: Early Detection, Equal Access, Enduring Impact. The virtual event, moderated by Jordan Rich, host of the MPCC Prostate Cancer & You podcast, will be held on Friday, June 5, from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. ET. The event is being held during Men’s Health Month and is free and open to the public.Centered on the theme and MPCC’s 25th anniversary, the symposium will feature sessions highlighting advances in prostate cancer detection, efforts to ensure equitable access to care, and the lasting impact of research and collaboration.“This symposium brings together world-class experts, survivors, and advocates to help empower our community with the latest information because prostate cancer care continues to evolve. Events like this help ensure that patients and families understand the latest advances and options available to them,” stated Dr. J. Jacques Carter, M.D., M.P.H., FACP, a senior physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and board chair of the MPCC. “By bringing leading specialists together, this event helps make critical prostate cancer information more accessible to our community. We have committed to this for 25 years, and we will continue to make this access to information available and continue to do what we can to help men make informed decisions."“I encourage everyone to attend to learn more about prostate cancer screening and understand when to begin screening to maximize the benefit, when screening is appropriate, the screening methods available, and when screening may no longer be necessary,” shared Keyan Salari, MD, Ph.D, Massachusetts General Hospital and presenter at this year’s symposium.The event acknowledges the importance of detection, treatments, research, and of sharing the latest information to improve outcomes. Presenters at the MPCC Symposium are leading experts, researchers, and professionals dedicated to advancing positive outcomes for individuals affected by prostate cancer.Speakers include:Opening Keynote: Dr. Anthony Zietman, Shipley Professor of Radiation Oncology, Emeritus, MGH and Harvard Medical SchoolPanelists: Keyan Salari, MD, Ph.D, MGH, Timothy Johnson, MD, former Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News, Kevin Kensler, ScD, Weill Cornell Medicine, and Mark Preston, MD, MPH, Brigham and Women’s HospitalPanelists: David Einstein, MD, Beth Israel Medical Center, Xin Gao, MD, MGH, and Philip Saylor, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer CenterClosing Keynote:Howard R. Soule, Ph.D., past Chief Science Officer and executive leader of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, PCF, member of the Department of Defense Prostate Cancer Research Program Integration Panel, a Senior Fellow of the Milken Institute with Dr. Adam S. Feldman, MD, MPH, a urologist at the MGH Department of Urology, a faculty member and Urologic Oncologist in the Department of Urology at MGH, and Director of the Combined Harvard Urologic Oncology FellowshipDr. J. Jacques Carter, M.D., M.P.H., FACP, a senior physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and MPCC chairman.For information on the sponsors and to register for the event, please visit MassPCC.org About MPCC:Founded in 2001, The Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition educates, connects, and supports men at risk, diagnosed individuals, and their caregivers to improve knowledge, reduce prostate cancer healthcare disparities, and improve access to care. MPCC also works on an institutional level by partnering with organizations and professionals who share our vision.

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