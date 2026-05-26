IPTA Announces Partnership With Insure Fitness Group to Support Certified Personal Trainers Beyond the Exam

Insure Fitness Group and IPTA announce a partnership to support personal trainers with certification and liability insurance resources.

New partnership gives IPTA students, graduates, and Insure Fitness Group members exclusive discounts on certification and liability insurance membership.

Certification is only one part of becoming career-ready. Trainers also need practical tools to protect themselves and serve clients professionally.” — Benjamin Rose, President of IPTA

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Personal Trainer Academy , commonly known as IPTA, today announced a new partnership with Insure Fitness Group, a provider of professional and general liability insurance for personal trainers, group fitness instructors, and fitness professionals.The partnership is designed to help aspiring and newly certified personal trainers move from education to professional practice with greater confidence.Through the collaboration, IPTA students and graduates will gain access to insurance education and resources from Insure Fitness Group, helping them better understand one of the key business requirements often associated with working independently, training clients in gyms, coaching online, or operating across multiple fitness settings.As part of the partnership, IPTA and Insure Fitness Group will offer exclusive rates to their respective audiences. IPTA students and graduates will receive access to a special Insure Fitness Group insurance rate, while Insure Fitness Group members will receive an exclusive discount on IPTA certification programs.These offers are not available through standard public promotions and are intended to help reduce the cost of two important steps in a personal trainer’s career: earning a recognized certification and securing professional liability insurance.IPTA offers an NCCA-accredited Certified Personal Trainer program built to make legitimate fitness certification more accessible, affordable, and career-focused.The program includes online coursework, exam preparation tools, a digital textbook, CPR/AED certification, unlimited exam retakes through its pass guarantee, and a first recertification included at no additional cost. IPTA’s goal is to reduce barriers to entry while maintaining the credibility and rigor expected from an accredited certification organization.Insure Fitness Group provides career support and peace of mind for personal trainers and fitness instructors through professional and general liability coverage. Its insurance offerings are designed to support trainers working in multiple environments, including gyms, client homes, outdoor settings, and online training.“For new trainers, certification is only one part of becoming truly career-ready,” said Benjamin Rose, President of IPTA. “Personal trainers also need to understand the practical realities of working with clients, building trust, protecting themselves professionally, and meeting the expectations of gyms, studios, and private clients. Our partnership with Insure Fitness Group helps connect IPTA students and graduates with an important part of that professional foundation while also helping reduce the cost of getting started.”“Our goal is to support the fitness community with valuable educational and insurance resources to help trainers build a successful, long-term career in the industry,” said Katie Regan, Marketing Manager at Insure Fitness Group. “Our partnership with IPTA supports new fitness professionals as they learn and earn certifications and provides affordable career protection as they begin working with clients. This kind of career support – through accredited certifications and liability coverage – is essential in the fitness industry.”The collaboration reflects a broader need in the fitness industry: personal trainers are increasingly expected to combine strong education, recognized credentials, business readiness, and professional protection. As more trainers work independently, online, in hybrid coaching models, or across multiple locations, understanding liability insurance has become an important step in building a sustainable fitness career.For students asking how to become a personal trainer, the pathway often includes earning a credible certification, developing practical coaching skills, understanding business basics, and obtaining appropriate professional protections before training clients. IPTA and Insure Fitness Group aim to support that full transition from certification to career launch.For aspiring trainers comparing the cost of becoming a personal trainer, the partnership helps reduce two important career-entry expenses: certification and liability insurance. By connecting education and professional protection through exclusive reciprocal rates, IPTA and Insure Fitness Group are working to make the process of entering the fitness industry more affordable and practical for new trainers.To learn more about IPTA’s certified personal trainer program, visit traineracademy.org To learn more about Insure Fitness Group, visit insurefitness.com About IPTAIPTA is a fitness certification organization offering an NCCA-accredited Certified Personal Trainer program designed to make fitness education more accessible, affordable, and career-focused. IPTA provides online study tools, certification resources, and student support for aspiring personal trainers seeking to enter the fitness industry with a recognized credential.About Insure Fitness GroupInsure Fitness Group provides professional and general liability insurance resources for personal trainers, group fitness instructors, and fitness professionals. Its insurance offerings are designed to support fitness professionals working in person, online, and across a variety of training environments.

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