Georgia HOPE (a Health Connect America Company) Expands Family Centered Treatment Services in Georgia
Georgia HOPE announced expanded access to Family Centered Treatment (FCT) services throughout Georgia.
We are excited to expand access to this highly effective model across Georgia and reach more families who need support during challenging times.”ATALNTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia HOPE, a Health Connect America company, announced expanded access to Family Centered Treatment (FCT) services throughout Georgia. This expansion will increase the availability of this evidence-based, trauma-informed model of home-based family therapy with the goal of expanding services statewide by the end of 2026.
— Scott Martin, President of Health Connect America
Family Centered Treatment is designed to support families experiencing significant behavioral health challenges by stabilizing the family system and addressing patterns that place youth at risk of removal from the home. The model focuses on strengthening relationships, improving family functioning, and building practical solutions that promote long-term well-being.
The service is commonly used to help prevent children and adolescents from entering foster care, while also supporting reunification for youth who may already be placed in foster, kinship, or congregate care settings. Additionally, FCT can be used to prevent the need for higher levels of care and placement disruption for minors in care.
“Family Centered Treatment is one of the most impactful tools we have for strengthening families and helping children remain safely in their homes,” said Scott Martin, President of Health Connect America. “We are excited to expand access to this highly effective model across Georgia and reach more families who need support during challenging times.”
Family Centered Treatment is delivered by trained clinicians who work directly with families in their homes and communities. Practitioners maintain small caseloads of four to six at a time, allowing them to provide focused and individualized support. Services typically last up to six months and include 24-hour staff availability to assist families when urgent needs arise.
“Expanding access to Family Centered Treatment strengthens our ability to support families in crisis and create meaningful, lasting change,” said Morgan Sadler, Vice President of Operations for Georgia HOPE, “This model helps families build healthier patterns, improve communication, and develop the stability needed to keep children safely connected to their support systems.”
Family Centered Treatment is commonly used to help prevent children and adolescents from entering foster care, while also supporting reunification for youth who are currently placed in foster, kinship, or congregate care settings. The model can also help reduce the need for higher levels of care and minimize placement disruptions for youth already in care.
Georgia HOPE expects the partnership to steadily expand service capacity over the next two years, with the goal of making Family Centered Treatment available statewide by the end of 2026.
Georgia HOPE is part of the Health Connect America family of companies, which provides behavioral health and family support services across the multiple states. The organization works to improve the lives of children, adults, and families through community-based, evidence-informed care that promotes healing, resilience, and long-term stability. To learn more about Georgia HOPE and the services offered in Georgia please visit gahope.org.
Jordan Labiosa
Health Connect America
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