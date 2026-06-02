Jupiter Ed Strengthens AI Cheating Prevention with New Lockdown and Block AI Tools for K-12 Schools

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Built-in Block AI, Block Paste, and Lockdown tools give K-12 teachers real-time control over AI cheating - no extra software or installation required

Built-in Block AI, Block Paste, and Lockdown tools give K-12 teachers real-time control over AI cheating - no extra software or installation required.” — Stuart Miles, Director of Customer Relations

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jupiter Ed, a leading K-12 education platform serving more than 4 million students across 25 countries, today announced expanded AI cheating prevention capabilities built directly into its Juno Pods and Juno Docs products. The new tools give teachers multiple layers of defense against AI-generated work, without requiring third-party software.As AI writing tools become increasingly accessible to students, schools are seeking practical, classroom-ready solutions. Jupiter's approach focuses on detection at the point of entry: rather than attempting to analyze finished writing, Juno Docs monitors how text is inserted. Content that arrives via paste or automated insertion - the primary delivery mechanism for ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and similar tools - is flagged or blocked in real time.For written assignments, teachers can choose from four escalating levels of protection. The default Log AI mode silently records any pasted or bulk-inserted text for review at grading time, including edit history and timestamps. Block AI prevents students from pasting long text from external sources while still allowing normal typing and short paste actions. Lockdown Mode and Lockdown Browser go further, preventing students from leaving the Juno Doc entirely until they submit - disabling drafts, peer reviews, and external image insertion as well.For assessments, Juno Pod tests offer a parallel set of controls. Block Paste prevents students from copying content from AI tools, word processors, or other browser tabs directly into test responses. Lockdown Mode keeps students inside the test window for its duration, while Lockdown Browser provides a hardened environment with extensions disabled. Teachers can also randomize question and answer order to reduce answer-sharing between students, and set time limits.Individual exemptions are supported across all modes, allowing teachers to accommodate students with accessibility needs or IEP accommodations without disabling protections for the rest of the class."AI cheating is one of the top concerns we hear from teachers right now. What makes our approach different is that it doesn't require schools to evaluate or purchase separate software. Jupiter's tools are built into the same gradebook and LMS teachers are already using every day. A teacher can add AI detection to any assignment in seconds."- Stuart Miles, Director of Customer Relations, Jupiter EdJupiter Ed has integrated with Respondus Lockdown Browser for years, and that integration remains available. The new native lockdown and block features extend similar protections to schools that prefer a fully self-contained solution, and work across standard desktop browsers and Chromebooks without additional installation for Lockdown Mode.The features are available now to all Jupiter Ed schools. More information is available at jupitered.com

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