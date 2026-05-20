Orlando Knee Pain Specialists Launches New Website Highlighting Non-Surgical Knee Pain Relief in Central Florida

The new website educates patients about Genicular Artery Embolization, a minimally invasive treatment option for chronic knee pain caused by osteoarthritis.

Patients should not have to wait for surgery to find lasting relief. GAE offers a minimally invasive way to reduce knee pain, improve mobility, and help patients return to daily life.” — Dr. Christopher Meyer, MD, FACS, RVT

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For too long, chronic knee pain patients in Central Florida have been told their only path forward is surgery. Orlando Knee Pain Specialists is changing that conversation. The practice has launched its new website, providing patients across Orlando, Winter Park, and surrounding communities with a trusted resource to explore Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE), a breakthrough, minimally invasive procedure that targets chronic knee pain caused by osteoarthritis without the need for surgery.The new website gives patients a clear and accessible resource for understanding knee osteoarthritis symptoms, GAE treatment benefits , candidacy, recovery expectations, and how to schedule a consultation. Orlando Knee Pain Specialists provides GAE knee pain treatment from its Winter Park office at 2295 Glenwood Dr, Winter Park, FL 32792, serving patients throughout Orlando, Winter Park, and surrounding Central Florida communities.GAE is designed for patients struggling with chronic knee pain, swelling, stiffness, and reduced mobility who may not be ready for knee replacement surgery. Using advanced image-guided technology, the procedure targets abnormal blood flow linked to inflammation in the knee, helping reduce pain and improve function without major surgery, a hospital stay, or a long recovery period."Patients with knee osteoarthritis deserve more than a waiting game before surgery," said a spokesperson for Orlando Knee Pain Specialists. "We have seen firsthand how Genicular Artery Embolization can give patients their mobility and quality of life back, and this website exists to make sure more people in Central Florida know that option is available to them."Located in the same Winter Park office as Florida Vein Care Specialists, Orlando Knee Pain Specialists builds on the team's experience in minimally invasive vascular and image-guided care. Florida Vein Care Specialists is known for advanced vein treatment and vascular care, while Orlando Knee Pain Specialists expands patient education around GAE as a non-surgical treatment option for chronic knee osteoarthritis pain.The care team includes Christopher Meyer, MD, FACS, RVT, a board-certified vascular surgeon with extensive experience in minimally invasive vascular procedures, and Gabriel Werder, MD, a board-certified interventional radiologist specializing in image-guided treatments. Their combined expertise supports the practice's focus on targeted, minimally invasive knee pain treatment for patients seeking alternatives to more invasive procedures.Through the new website, patients can learn how GAE works, who may be a candidate, what to expect before and after treatment, and how the procedure may help improve mobility and daily comfort. The website also provides information for patients who have continued knee pain despite conservative treatments and want to better understand their options before considering knee replacement surgery.Orlando Knee Pain Specialists serves patients from Winter Park, Orlando, East Orlando, Apopka, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Winter Haven, Merritt Island, and surrounding Central Florida communities. The Winter Park treatment center offers weekday appointments, free parking, wheelchair accessibility, and accepts most major insurance plans.Patients experiencing chronic knee pain, osteoarthritis symptoms, swelling, stiffness, or limited mobility can visit https://orlandoknee.com to learn more about GAE and schedule a free consultation today.At Orlando Knee Pain Specialists, the belief is simple: no patient should have to live with chronic knee pain when a safer, minimally invasive solution exists. Serving patients across Winter Park, Orlando, and Central Florida, the practice offers Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) as a proven alternative for those battling chronic knee osteoarthritis. With a specialist team experienced in vascular and image-guided care, patients can finally move toward relief without moving toward surgery.

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