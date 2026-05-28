Braille Board Book Wins Bronze at the 2026 IBPA PubWest Design Awards

IBPA PubWest Design Awards: Bronze Medal for Kids Special Format and Diverse Voices

Accessible braille board book printed by MCRL and boardbookprinting.com recognized by the IBPA in the Kids Special Format and Diverse Voices categories.

This Braille book combines accessibility-focused design with innovative board book manufacturing. It is an honor to be recognized by the IBPA for printing this complex and inclusive board book.” — Mankit Chan, President

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCRL Overseas Group and BoardBookPrinting.com proudly celebrate author Tara Keanuenue Gumapac, whose children’s title The Adventures of Eva & Duke: Surfing with Pop Pop earned the Bronze Medal in the Kids Special Format category at the 2026 Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) PubWest Book Awards.The Adventures of Eva & Duke: Ka He‘enalu ‘ana me Pop Pop: Surfing with Pop Pop was inspired by Gumapac’s mother, her Hawaiian culture, and desire to publish a book that her own two blind children and Indigenous communities could see themselves reflected.“We are incredibly proud of Tara and the diverse audiences this book is reaching,” said Mankit Chan, President of BoardBookPrinting.com powered by MCRL Overseas Group. “This Braille book combines accessibility-focused design with innovative board book manufacturing. It is wonderful to be recognized by the IBPA for exceptional design and printing.”Learn more about Tara Keanuenue Gumapac and The Adventures of Eva & Duke braille board book HERE MCRL helps authors and publishers reduce costs, eliminate surprises, and take the stress out of overseas printing. With more than 20 years of offset printing experience, MCRL delivers high-quality books, board books, games, packaging, and complex printed projects, on-time and to North American standards. Every quote includes a bound physical proof and DDP pricing to your final destination.BoardBookPrinting.com is powered by MCRL and specializes in producing book-store quality board books at an affordable price. Use our instant online calculator to get a quick, accurate and all-inclusive quote.

IBPA PubWest Design Award for Kids Special Format & Diverse Voices

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