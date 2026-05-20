Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr.’s Say Yes When Life Says No, Produced by Desiree Peterkin Bell, Wins Silver Telly Award

NJ Based Digital TV Show Wins National Award National Faith Leader Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Wins Telly Award for Acclaimed Digital Talk Show Say Yes When Life Says No Desiree Peterkin Bell Wins Telly Award As Co-Executive Producer of Acclaimed Digital Talk Show, Say Yes When Life Says No

Acclaimed digital talk series hosted by Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. and produced by Desiree Peterkin Bell earns national recognition for impact.

This series was created to remind people that even in life’s hardest moments, purpose still exists on the other side of pain” — Dr. DeForest B. Soaries

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acclaimed digital talk series hosted by Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr . and co-executive produced by Desiree Peterkin Bell, Say Yes When Life Says No, earns national recognition for excellence in storytelling, resilience, leadership, and impact. Say Yes When Life Says No has been awarded a Silver Telly Award for Talk Show & Interview Series in the record-breaking 47th Annual Telly Awards, recognizing excellence in video and television across all screens.Hosted by nationally respected leader, author, and founder of the DFREEFinancial Freedom Movement, Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., the series, just in its first season has quickly emerged as a powerful digital platform centered on resilience, reinvention, faith, leadership, healing, and purpose.What began as an idea rooted in hope, truth, and authentic storytelling has now received national recognition among some of the most respected names in media and entertainment.Co-Executive Produced and promoted by Desiree Peterkin Bell and DPBell & Associates, the series features intimate conversations with voices whose lived experiences and leadership define this moment.“This series was created to remind people that even in life’s hardest moments, purpose still exists on the other side of pain,” said Dr. Soaries. “Every guest trusted us with deeply personal stories of resilience, faith, reinvention, and survival. This recognition is not just about a show—it is about the power of testimony, healing, and hope.”“For me, this award represents more than creative excellence—it represents impact,” said Desiree Peterkin Bell. “As someone who has navigated personal and professional challenges while continuing to build, lead, and create, helping produce a platform centered on hope and resilience feels deeply meaningful in this moment. After years of helping build systems, brands, movements, and platforms for others, there is something powerful about creating under your own vision and seeing it resonate with people across the country.”The series is produced from a state-of-the-art production studio personally envisioned, built, and funded by Dr. Soaries in Central New Jersey. More than just a studio, the nearly 1,000-square-foot space was intentionally created as an independent media platform dedicated to authentic storytelling, meaningful dialogue, and ownership of narrative at a time when trusted voices and community-centered content are increasingly important.The investment reflects Dr. Soaries’ decades-long commitment to empowerment through communication, education, faith, civic leadership, and economic freedom. The studio now serves as a creative hub producing conversations that challenge, inspire, heal, and uplift audiences across generations.“Video has never been more contested, more creative, or more consequential than it is right now,” said Amanda Needham, Managing Director of The Telly Awards. “The Telly Awards has had a front-row seat to this industry for 47 years, and today’s entertainment is happening in multiple formats, across every screen, and at every budget level.”The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and video production worldwide. This year’s winners include organizations and creators such as Paramount TV, Warner Brothers Discovery, FOX Entertainment, MoMA, Sony Music, TED, ABC News, Olympic Channel, Harvard Business School, and more.With more than 13,000 entries submitted globally from across six continents and all 50 states, winners are selected by The Telly Awards Judging Council, an industry body composed of more than 250 leading experts from across video, television, streaming, production, and digital media.Since its launch, Say Yes When Life Says No has resonated deeply with audiences seeking meaningful and authentic conversations in an increasingly noisy digital landscape. Featuring guests from business, faith, advocacy, entertainment, social justice, and community leadership, the series explores how purpose can emerge even through life’s greatest challenges.The series is available on Dr. Soaries’ YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/@DBSoaries About DPBell & AssociatesDPBell & Associates is an award-winning public affairs, communications, and social impact firm founded by Desiree Peterkin Bell. The firm works at the intersection of culture, policy, purpose, and storytelling to help organizations, institutions, and movements create meaningful impact.About The Telly AwardsThe Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives more than 13,000 entries annually from all 50 states and five continents. Entries are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council, an industry body of over 250 experts from advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks.

Sneak Peek of Say Yes When Life Says No

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