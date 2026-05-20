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2022 Law Limiting High Term Sentences May Gut Plea Deals

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that amendments to Penal Code §1170(b), adopted in 2022, that limit a sentencing judge to the middle term absent a stipulation by the defendant or jury findings as to certain aggravating circumstances apply to all non-final judgments even if a high term was imposed as part of a pre-enactment, negotiated plea deal that resulted in more serious charges being dismissed.

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2022 Law Limiting High Term Sentences May Gut Plea Deals

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