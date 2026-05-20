Karen Thomas selected for Top Global Autism Expert of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Karen Thomas at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen Thomas , CEO & Founder of Naturally Recovering Autism, was recently selected for Top Global Autism Expert of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding contributions and decades-long impact in the field of holistic health and autism recovery. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient by IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earns this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over 40 years of experience in alternative and integrative health as a Craniosacral Therapist. Karen Thomas has become a leading voice for parents seeking a different path—one rooted in natural, drug-free approaches. Her work is deeply personal, born from a decade of intensive research inspired by her own son’s recovery from autism symptoms—at a time when she was told improvement was not possible.Determined to find answers where none seemed available, Karen drew on her background in neuroscience, craniosacral therapy, and holistic health modalities to develop a comprehensive system that has since helped families worldwide. “I didn’t accept that there were no answers,” says Karen. “I knew there had to be a way to support the body’s natural ability to heal. What I discovered changed everything—not just for my son, but for so many other families.” Today, Karen teaches her proven, step-by-step method through her Natural Recovering Autism membership program, guiding parents through a structured four-stage process designed to address root causes and support optimal neurological and overall health.These resources—and more—are available on her website www.naturallyrecoveringautism.com , where parents can also learn about her comprehensive step-by-step online membership program, currently supporting families in over 40 countries worldwide.In addition to her work in autism recovery, Karen is also an advocate for innovative wellness technologies. One of the key modalities she incorporates is a non-invasive, patented phototherapy patch technology that has gained attention for its ability to support the body’s natural regenerative processes. This wearable technology is scientifically studied for its effectiveness and works by stimulating the body to activate its own dormant stem cells—supporting recovery, inflammation, improved energy, and overall wellness. While it has shown promising results for individuals with autism, Karen emphasizes that its benefits extend far beyond, making it a powerful tool for general health and vitality. “I’ve seen firsthand how impactful this technology can be—not only for people on the spectrum, but for adults dealing with injuries, chronic conditions, and overall wellness goals,” Karen explains. “It’s something I’m incredibly passionate about sharing.” Karen provides additional information and education on this technology through her dedicated website, thrivingwithpatches.com, where she shares insights from her personal experience and the results she has witnessed in hundreds of individuals.Karen is the CEO and Founder of Naturally Recovering Autism, a platform dedicated to help parents and caregivers navigate natural solutions for autism recovery, and improve the lives of all, drug-free. As a seasoned professional speaker, she is available for events and has been a featured presenter for multiple consecutive years at the Autism One Conference. Looking back, Karen attributes her success to her personal life experiences with her own son’s autism journey, personal research, education and implementation. She enjoys traveling, being outdoors, and spending time with her family when she is not working. Karen believes she has been blessed and that this is only the beginning. She will continue to improve people’s lives through her work and influence her audiences by educating them on Autism and the many factors that can contribute to it in the future. Being recognized by IAOTP is a significant milestone in Karen’s career, affirming her commitment to changing lives through natural health solutions and her unwavering dedication to families navigating autism.Before embarking on her professional career, Karen earned her Certificate in Massage Therapy from Twin Lakes College of the Healing Arts and her Associate’s Degree in Biology from Glendale Community College. She is a Nationally Board- Certified Instructor of Craniosacral Therapy.Throughout her illustrious career, Karen has remained active in her community and has been recognized internationally for her outstanding leadership and dedication to the profession. Karen’s expertise and commitment have earned her numerous awards and recognition throughout her career. Most recently, she was awarded the Prestigious Presidential Award, and in 2024, she was selected for IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2023, she was honored as Top Autism Expert of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, New York. She was also named Empowered Woman of the Year and Top Specialist of the Year in Autism in 2020. In 2019, Karen was interviewed on The Donna Drake Show and her Naturally Recovering Autism podcast ranks among the top autism parenting podcasts. This December, she will be celebrated at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her current selection of Top Global Autism Expert of the Year.About Karen Thomas: Karen Thomas is a holistic health expert, educator, and founder of Natural Recovering Autism. With a background in neuroscience and craniosacral therapy, she has spent four decades researching and applying natural approaches to health and healing. Her work focuses on empowering parents with tools and knowledge to support their children’s recovery and overall well-being through a drug-free, root-cause approach.For more information on Karen Thomas, please see:Facebook: facebook.com/naturallyrecoveringautismInstagram: @recoveringautismWebsite: https://naturalrecoveringautism.com Phototherapy Info: https://thrivingwithpatches.com For inquiries or speaking engagements, Karen can be reached at Karen@NaturallyRecoveringAutism.com.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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