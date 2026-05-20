Influential Women Highlights Breya Parris, MPH, CHES: Dedicated Consultant at The Public Health Consulting Group

SICKLERVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Community Health Through Patient Advocacy, Health Education, and Public Health Outreach Focused on Chronic Disease Awareness and Community EmpowermentWilliamstown, New Jersey — Breya Parris, MPH, CHES, is a passionate Public Health Consultant and Certified Health Education Specialist committed to improving patient outcomes and empowering communities through education, advocacy, and accessible healthcare resources. Through her work with The Public Health Consulting Group, Breya supports program development and community-based health education efforts designed to help individuals make informed decisions about their health and well-being.With a professional focus on patient advocacy and outreach, Breya works closely with patients, schools, faith-based organizations, and community groups to translate complex healthcare information into practical, actionable education. Her work emphasizes the importance of making healthcare understandable, relatable, and accessible, particularly for individuals navigating chronic health conditions and preventative care.Breya earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Public and Community Health with a pre-med emphasis from Ithaca College. She began her career in healthcare as a dialysis technician with DaVita Kidney Care, where she spent more than six years working directly with patients managing kidney disease and other chronic conditions.That firsthand experience caring for patients deeply shaped her perspective on healthcare and inspired her decision to pursue a broader impact through public health. Motivated by the relationships she built with patients and families, Breya went on to earn her Master of Public Health Degree from Chamberlain University, further strengthening her expertise in community health education and population-based care.Transitioning into public health consulting and education allowed Breya to combine her clinical experience with her passion for outreach and prevention. She has since developed and supported educational programs focused on chronic disease management, diabetes prevention, kidney health awareness, and broader public health concerns affecting diverse communities.Breya’s approach to health education prioritizes engagement, accessibility, and empathy. She believes healthcare education should not only inform patients but also empower them to actively participate in their own care and long-term wellness journeys.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Breya remains actively involved in community service through her role as Music Director at Irvington Assemblies of God, reflecting her ongoing commitment to service, faith, and community connection.Breya attributes her professional success to her genuine passion for healthcare and helping others. One of the most impactful pieces of career advice she received was the realization that healthcare can provide both meaningful purpose and the opportunity to make a lasting difference in people’s lives. She encourages young women entering the healthcare field to pursue careers rooted in purpose and service, emphasizing that meaningful work often leads to both personal fulfillment and professional success.According to Breya, one of the greatest challenges — and opportunities — within healthcare today is the constantly evolving nature of the industry. She believes healthcare professionals must remain adaptable and committed to continuous learning to best serve patients and communities. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity in helping people better understand and improve their health through education, prevention, and proactive care.The values guiding Breya both personally and professionally include compassion, advocacy, and making a meaningful impact on the lives of others. She is especially passionate about supporting patients during moments when healthcare systems may feel overwhelming and helping ensure individuals feel heard, informed, and cared for throughout their healthcare experiences.Outside of work, Breya prioritizes maintaining balance through activities that help her recharge, including spending time outdoors, reading, and baking. She believes caring for herself allows her to continue serving others with greater intention, empathy, and joy.Through her dedication to patient education, public health advocacy, and community outreach, Breya Parris continues to make a meaningful and lasting impact on the individuals and communities she proudly serves.Learn More about Breya Parris:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Breya-Parris , or through her profile on The Public Health Consulting Group, https://tphcg.net/tphcg-consultants/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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