During Mental Health Awareness Month, Now Ask Jesus Offers a Private, Scripture-Grounded Space

As Americans navigate anxiety, grief and personal struggle, the spiritual guidance platform Now Ask Jesus invites those carrying difficult questions in

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Across the United States, millions of people are quietly carrying questions about anxiety, grief, doubt and the parts of their inner life they have not been able to speak aloud, not to a pastor, not to a friend, not even to a journal. Now Ask Jesus, the private, scripture-grounded spiritual guidance platform , exists to meet those people in the moments when the weight feels heaviest.Through nowaskjesus.com , seekers can bring any question on their heart, day or night, and receive responses rooted in scripture and the teachings of Jesus. The platform is built around the belief, drawn from Matthew 11:28, that no one should have to carry their hardest questions alone.“There are questions you haven’t asked your pastor. Questions you haven’t told your spouse. Questions that surface at 2am when the house is quiet and the weight of them feels unbearable,” said Thom McFadden, founder of Now Ask Jesus. “Those are exactly the questions we built this for. Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that the inner life deserves the same care, honesty and patience as the physical body. For many people, that begins with finally asking the question they have been most afraid to say out loud.”Mental Health Awareness Month, observed each May, draws attention to the millions of Americans living with depression, anxiety, grief and trauma. The intersection of mental wellness and spiritual life is one many people find difficult to navigate alone. Now Ask Jesus offers a judgement-free space for the spiritual questions that often accompany those struggles: questions about doubt, about feeling unworthy, about why suffering happens, about whether faith and pain can coexist.“For eleven years I carried a question I was too ashamed to say out loud,” shared one user, Margaret. “I typed it into Now Ask Jesus at 11:47pm on a Wednesday. The answer didn’t explain the suffering away. It sat with me in it. I wept for twenty minutes and slept through the night for the first time in months.”The platform’s responses draw on scripture passages including Matthew 11:28, Psalm 139, and Lamentations 3:22-23, delivered in a voice that reflects the compassion and patience of Christ. Responses are tailored to each individual question rather than generic, and the platform’s privacy commitments mean that questions are never published, shared or used to identify the person asking.Now Ask Jesus also operates a Prayer Wall, a community space where members can share prayer requests and intercede for one another, alongside a Weekly Sunday Prayer feature for subscribers. The platform offers a free tier of three guided questions with no credit card required, alongside paid plans starting at $7.40 per month.A portion of every paid subscription is donated to vetted charitable initiatives serving individuals and families in need. Members receive an annual giving report showing the cumulative impact of the Now Ask Jesus community, reflecting the belief that faith is something to live out through generosity as much as study.For seekers exploring whether faith and questioning can coexist, the platform welcomes the skeptical, the searching, and those returning to faith after a long absence. Visitors can begin a private conversation at nowaskjesus.com.About Now Ask JesusNow Ask Jesus is a private, scripture-grounded spiritual guidance platform that gives seekers a quiet space to ask the questions they have been carrying, and receive responses rooted in scripture and the teachings of Jesus. Available 24/7 at nowaskjesus.com, the platform serves individuals navigating faith , doubt, grief, relationships, anxiety and personal struggle. A portion of every paid subscription is donated to charitable initiatives serving individuals and families in need. Now Ask Jesus is owned and operated by Life Stand Inc.DisclaimerNow Ask Jesus uses AI technology to generate scripture-based reflections. The platform does not claim its responses are the literal words of Jesus.Media ContactThom McFadden, FounderNow Ask Jesus (Life Stand Inc)Email: love@nowaskjesus.comWebsite: nowaskjesus.com

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