Influential Women Showcases Genise Brim: Certified Wellness and Life Coach, Author, and Founder of Body-Restored

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Women Navigate Midlife Transitions with Resilience, Clarity, and CompassionTitusville, Florida — Genise Brim is a Certified Wellness and Life Coach, author, and passionate advocate for women’s health whose work centers on helping women navigate life transitions with confidence, resilience, and renewed purpose. Through her online practice, Body-Restored, Genise partners with midlife women experiencing lifestyle and hormonal changes, providing personalized coaching, accountability strategies, and wellness education designed to empower them physically, emotionally, and spiritually.With more than 15 years of experience in health coaching, Genise combines a diverse professional background in personal training, integrative medicine, medical assisting, and advanced wellness education from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Her holistic approach integrates practical, evidence-based wellness tools with compassionate coaching strategies that help clients identify triggers, understand symptoms, and create sustainable habits that support long-term vitality and well-being.A significant focus of Genise’s work involves supporting women through perimenopause and menopause, helping them reframe these life stages not as endings, but as opportunities for growth, healing, and transformation. Through individual coaching, workshops, and wellness education focused on nutrition, detoxification, and life transitions, she encourages women to embrace these changes with greater self-awareness and empowerment.In addition to her coaching work, Genise is an accomplished author. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she wrote a book on the Ketogenic diet to support individuals seeking healthier lifestyles during uncertain times. She also authored The Resilient Woman, a book dedicated to supporting women navigating periods of transition and personal growth. Additionally, she published Through My Family’s Eyes, a tribute honoring her late aunt, Glayds McBean, a respected civil rights leader in St. Augustine whose legacy of service and advocacy continues to inspire her work.Genise attributes much of her personal and professional success to the guidance of influential mentors, particularly Dr. David Daly, Dr. Eric Hunstad, and Dr. Barbara Woo-Daly, whose mentorship helped shape her perspective on integrative wellness and leadership. Above all, she credits her faith in God as the foundation of her journey, believing that meaningful relationships and opportunities have consistently appeared at the right moments throughout her life. For Genise, success is measured not only by professional accomplishments but by the meaningful results her clients achieve through coaching, education, and lifestyle transformation.The most impactful career advice Genise received from her mentors centered on embracing a holistic and integrative approach to wellness while remaining authentic and transparent in her communication. She was encouraged to “eat better” as part of overall well-being and to “speak your truth,” guidance that continues to shape how she leads, teaches, and connects with others today.Genise encourages young women entering the wellness and coaching industries to approach the profession with empathy, compassion, and a sincere desire to serve others. She believes successful coaching requires deep listening, patience, perseverance, and a willingness to support individuals through difficult and vulnerable moments.According to Genise, one of the greatest challenges within women’s wellness today is the lack of practical, accessible guidance for women navigating menopause and hormonal transitions. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity as demand grows for workshops, educational resources, and collaborative wellness programs that provide women with meaningful tools and support during these important stages of life.The values guiding Genise in both her personal and professional life include service, compassion, empowerment, resilience, and faith. She believes these values provide the foundation for meaningful relationships, impactful leadership, and lasting transformation.Looking ahead, Genise and her family are preparing to launch a family-centered life coaching business designed to support men, women, children, teens, and families through holistic coaching and wellness education. She also plans to continue supporting nonprofit organizations, speaking on wellness topics, and educating communities on nutrition and healthy living practices.Through her work as a wellness coach, educator, author, and advocate, Genise Brim continues her lifelong mission of helping individuals — especially women — live healthier, more empowered, and more fulfilling lives.Learn More about Genise Brim:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Genise-Brim or through her website, https://www.body-restored.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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