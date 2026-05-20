Richmond Letting Agent Parkgate Warns SW London Landlords: Act Now or Risk a £7,000 Fine

Landlords in the Capital Face Potential Problems Under the New Renters' Rights Act

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkgate Estate Agents, an independent top rated letting and property management agency serving Richmond, Putney, Twickenham, Sheen and Mortlake, is urging SW London landlords to act immediately following the introduction of the Renters' Rights Act on 1 May 2026.

Parkgate Helping Landlords Handle The Transition

For 50 years, Parkgate has been one of the top letting agents Richmond landlords can rely on for services ranging from listings to property management. As the Renters' Rights Act comes into action, the agency is supporting landlords across SW London ahead of this month’s deadline.

The legislation represents the most significant overhaul of the private rental sector in decades, abolishing Section 21 no-fault evictions, converting all fixed-term assured shorthold tenancies to rolling periodic tenancies, and capping advance rent payments at one month. Critically, landlords must provide all existing tenants with the government's official Renters' Rights Act Information Sheet by 31 May 2026, or face fines of up to £7,000.

Parkgate is offering expert guidance to help landlords navigate compliance, understand the new Section 8 possession grounds, and ensure their tenancy agreements and management practices are fully up to date under the new rules.

The estate agent is offering consultations to discuss rental properties and what steps may be needed to satisfy the legislation. Parkgate’s highly experienced professionals can additionally handle listings, tenant screenings, and related duties as required.

Richmond remains one of the most desirable and affluent places to live in the country, featuring picturesque views and a village-like vibe while still boasting easy access to central London. However, landlords won’t be able to capitalise on that demand unless they respond to the recent legal updates.

Whether managing a single property or multiple assets, Parkgate’s guidance is designed to help landlords navigate this transitional period with confidence while additionally avoiding any disruption to rental earnings. Crucially, the estate agent warns landlords not to continue with their endeavours until compliance standards have been met.

Parkgate’s advice for landlords extends beyond the Renters’ Right Act to cover all elements contributing to a property’s ROI. From letting potential to sales opportunities, the independent estate agent combines an in-depth knowledge of the local market and latest trends to help property owners maximise their financial returns.

The estate agent has already helped dozens of landlords in the SW London region, and invites others to book a free consultation to discuss their new obligations today.

About Parkgate Estate Agents

Founded in 1976, Parkgate Estate Agents is an independent estate agent serving Richmond and the surrounding areas. The business has become embedded in its local community, handling both sales and lettings while boasting an average Google rating of 4.7 stars.

For more information, please visit www.parkgate.co.uk.

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