Influential Women Profiles Stephani Magee: Inspiring Mind-Body Wellness Through Somatic Healing Practices

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creator of Somatic Flow Combines Yoga, Qigong, Dance, and Mindful Movement to Help Individuals Cultivate Inner Strength, Authenticity, and Lifelong VitalityLas Vegas, Nevada — Stephani Magee is a respected wellness instructor, movement educator, and holistic practitioner whose career reflects a lifelong dedication to mindful movement, healing, and personal transformation. With more than two decades of teaching experience, Stephani has built a unique approach to wellness inspired by The Middle Way. Her Somatic Flow practices blend physical movement with emotional awareness and inner connection, helping individuals move beyond external performance and into deeper self-discovery.As the founder of Somatic Flow, Stephani has developed signature movement practices that integrate Qigong, yoga, and elements of dance into restorative and empowering wellness experiences. Rooted in mindfulness and intentional movement, Somatic Flow is designed to help participants cultivate strength, expansion, self-awareness, and emotional balance.Stephani’s connection to movement began in childhood through dance training, where she first learned the importance of expressing positivity, confidence, and energy through movement. She believes those early experiences shaped the foundation of both her teaching philosophy and her personal outlook on life.For Stephani, allowing one’s light to shine is not about seeking validation from others, but rather about radiating authenticity, confidence, and energy in a way that positively influences both personal experiences and human connection.Over the years, Stephani expanded her expertise across multiple disciplines within the wellness industry. She became a certified instructor through Yoga Alliance and later expanded into Pilates in 2006, becoming certified on all apparatus and equipment. In recent years, she completed advanced Qigong training rooted in Tai Chi principles, further deepening her understanding of mind-body wellness practices.Her professional background also includes certifications in Barre, Aqua Yoga, and Reiki, and she incorporates sound healing into select wellness offerings. Stephani has developed an innovative aqua-based Somatic Flow practice that combines Aqua Yoga and Qigong techniques, creating a gentle yet transformative movement experience that supports both physical and emotional well-being.Adding to her global perspective, Stephani lived in Japan for ten years, where she studied Japanese and Spanish at Sophia University. Her international experiences and exposure to diverse cultures continue to influence her teaching style, philosophy, and holistic approach to movement and healing.Stephani attributes much of her success to her lifelong curiosity, openness to growth, and willingness to continually embrace new experiences and training opportunities. Throughout her career, she has consistently pursued ongoing education and believes there is always more to learn within the fields of wellness, movement, and healing.One of the most influential lessons shaping her professional philosophy came during yoga teacher training with Saul David Raye. His reminder that there is enough space and opportunity for everyone within the wellness industry profoundly impacted Stephani’s approach to teaching and community-building.Rather than viewing wellness and mindful movement as competitive industries, Stephani believes practitioners should focus on supporting, encouraging, and uplifting one another while honoring the unique gifts and perspectives each instructor brings to their students and communities.Stephani encourages young women entering the fitness and mindful movement industries to remain open to diverse experiences and avoid limiting themselves to a single path or discipline. She believes finding what genuinely inspires and moves an individual mentally, physically, and emotionally is essential for long-term fulfillment and authentic success.According to Stephani, movement itself offers infinite possibilities, and the most meaningful wellness practices are those that align naturally with an individual’s lifestyle, emotional needs, and personal development. She also emphasizes the importance of authenticity and relatability within teaching spaces, believing every instructor’s unique perspective creates valuable opportunities for connection and growth.At the center of Stephani’s work is a deep commitment to creating safe, welcoming environments where individuals can feel comfortable, connected, and fully themselves. Through Somatic Flow and her broader wellness practices, she strives to help people experience a sense of ease, belonging, flow, and inner peace that extends beyond the studio into their everyday lives.Stephani also views caring for family, friends, and community as a natural extension of mindful movement and self-awareness. She believes mind-body practices can contribute to greater compassion, connection, consciousness, and collective well-being on both personal and global levels.Looking ahead, Stephani is preparing to launch Somatic Flow teacher training through Yoga Alliance while also planning to author a book centered on the practices in the coming years. Through these efforts, she continues her mission of expanding access to mindful movement as a pathway toward healing, vitality, self-expression, and lifelong wellness.Learn More about Stephani Magee:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stephani-Magee Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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