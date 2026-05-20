Hire With Near Retires 'Near' Shorthand as Nearshore Staffing Firm Outgrows Job Board Roots

The nearshore staffing and recruiting firm Hire With Near standardizes its full name as Inc., Clutch and G2 recognition marks a new phase of growth.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire With Near, a full-service recruiting and staffing agency that helps US companies hire remote talent from Latin America across all industries and departments, today announced it will operate exclusively under its full brand name going forward, retiring the informal "Near" shorthand that clients and the internal team have long used alongside it. The company has always been officially named Hire With Near.

The decision reflects a natural next step following a period of rapid growth and sustained industry recognition. In 2026, Hire With Near was ranked No. 3 on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list with a two-year revenue growth rate of 1,082 percent, placing it among the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest. The company also ranked 14th on the Clutch 100 list of fastest-growing B2B service providers, the highest rank of any firm in the staffing and recruiting category, based on 116 percent revenue growth from 2024 to 2025. On G2, Hire With Near holds High Performer status in four categories, including Staffing Agencies, Recruiting Agencies, On-Demand Staffing and Recruiting Process Outsourcing, with a 4.9-star rating from more than 135 verified reviews.

Hire With Near launched as a job board where U.S. companies could post open roles and reach talent across Latin America. It quickly became clear that companies needed more than a place to post: they needed a partner to handle the search, vetting, compliance and everything that followed. The company expanded to meet those needs, and what began as a job board became a full-service hiring partner that manages the entire process from first search to day one on the job.

"When we say 'Near', it tells people where the talent comes from, not our approach," said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near. "We grew from a job board into a full-service hiring partner that has placed great talent with more than 950 companies and been recognized by Inc., Clutch and G2 for the growth that followed. Using the full 'Hire With Near' as our name captures that shift. 'Hire With' matters: it signals a partner, not a platform. We've always been that company. The name finally makes it clear."

That distinction shows up in client feedback. Hire With Near holds a 4.9-star rating across on G2, where clients consistently point to the same experience: a team that invests time to understand the role and the company before presenting candidates, incorporates feedback throughout the search and stays engaged well past the initial shortlist. "It felt more like working with a partner than a vendor," one G2 reviewer wrote. Another described their recruiter as someone who "never compromises on quality just to fill a role."

Hire With Near has helped more than 950 U.S. companies build full-time teams across sales, finance, marketing, operations, accounting, design, customer support, data, AI, and software engineering. The company's focus on nearshore staffing, exclusively in Latin America, enables clients to hire experienced professionals in compatible time zones who integrate directly into their teams. Clients typically receive vetted candidate shortlists in three to five days, with most roles filled in under three weeks.

Hire With Near's services (including nearshore staffing, executive search, RPO, and staff augmentation), team and operations are unchanged. Hire With Near continues to manage the full hiring lifecycle, from sourcing and vetting candidates to onboarding, payroll, compliance and ongoing support.

---

About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a full-service recruiting and staffing partner for U.S. companies hiring top-performing remote talent in Latin America. Over 950 companies, like Function Health, Expensify and Deel, use Hire With Near to build their teams and save hundreds of thousands in overhead. With a 97 percent placement success rate, a 4.9 G2 rating, 80 percent retention rate beyond two years, and a 9.1/10 client satisfaction score, Hire With Near handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support. They deliver shortlists in 3 to 5 days, and most companies hire in under three weeks. For more information, visit https://www.hirewithnear.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.