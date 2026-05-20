Patricia Wittkower Golkar, Recognized by Influential Women, Advanced Education, and Student Advocacy

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Educator and Student Advocate Recognized for Her Commitment to Equitable Education, Literacy Support, and Empowering Children Through Compassion and ServiceDallas, Texas — Patricia Wittkower Golkar is a respected retired educator whose career in education and advocacy has spanned more than 30 years within the Dallas Independent School District. Known for her compassion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to students, Patricia built a distinguished career focused on helping children thrive academically, emotionally, and personally through equitable, supportive, and student-centered learning environments.Patricia earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and later obtained a Master’s Degree in Education with a concentration in Curriculum and Instruction from The University of Texas at Arlington. Throughout her career, she became recognized for her expertise in lesson planning, educational technology, differentiated instruction, curriculum development, literacy support, and teacher training. Her educational philosophy consistently emphasized student safety, self-esteem, and academic growth, reflecting her belief that every child deserves encouragement, respect, and the opportunity to succeed.Before entering education, Patricia began her professional journey as a social worker, where she developed a deep understanding of advocacy, empathy, and human services. Her passion for helping vulnerable populations naturally guided her into the field of education, where she became a strong advocate for children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities.Over the course of her career, Patricia served in several impactful educational roles, including ESL math teacher, reading specialist, and Title I pull-out program instructor. Through individualized small-group instruction and targeted academic support, she worked closely with struggling readers, English language learners, and students with disabilities, helping them build confidence, strengthen academic skills, and achieve meaningful progress.Her dedication to supporting students with unique learning needs reflected her core belief that all children deserve access to high-quality education regardless of background or challenges. Patricia consistently approached teaching with patience, compassion, and a strong sense of responsibility to help students succeed both inside and outside the classroom.Even after retirement, Patricia’s commitment to education remained strong. She briefly returned to the classroom to support ESL math instruction and continues to remain open to part-time educational opportunities, mentorship roles, and reading support initiatives where she can continue making a positive impact on students’ lives.In addition to her classroom contributions, Patricia also served as a union representative for the Association of Texas Professional Educators, where she supported teacher advocacy, professional development, and educational initiatives designed to strengthen both educator support systems and student outcomes.Patricia attributes much of her success to her wholehearted dedication to children, her persistent advocacy for students with disabilities and learning challenges, and the lasting influence of her father, the late Lt. Col. Louis David Wittkower Jr.Her father’s remarkable life of service profoundly shaped Patricia’s personal and professional values. As a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, he served on D-Day plus one during World War II and later in the Korean War. After retiring from military service, he returned to Dallas and spent 18 years serving as the ROTC commander at W.W. Samuel High School within the Dallas Independent School District.Patricia says observing his leadership, integrity, compassion, and commitment to helping others taught her the importance of putting people first. His dedication to service — whether through the military, public service, or mentorship within the community — became a model for how she approached both education and life.When speaking to young women entering the field of education, Patricia encourages them to approach the profession with wholehearted dedication and genuine compassion for children. She believes educators should remain fully present in every aspect of supporting students, whether celebrating achievements, guiding them through challenges, providing discipline, or simply listening and offering encouragement.According to Patricia, a sincere love for children should serve as the foundation for every educational career.She also encourages young educators to continue advancing their education through master’s degree programs and ongoing professional development opportunities, believing that lifelong learning strengthens both teaching effectiveness and future career opportunities.Honesty and compassion remain the guiding values in Patricia’s life. Whether through mentorship, emotional support, or advocacy, she strives to help others while remaining truthful, empathetic, and sincere in every interaction.A cause especially meaningful to Patricia is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Through her experiences working with students facing serious illnesses, she developed a deep appreciation for the organization’s mission and proudly supports its efforts to help children and families in need.Outside of education, Patricia enjoys antiques, reading, and helping others in her community. Through every stage of her life and career, she has remained committed to making a positive difference through empathy, service, and compassion for others.Learn More about Patricia Wittkower Golkar:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/patricia-golkar Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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