AUSTRALIA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polymarket today announced the availability of polymarket. com as the primary platform for users interested in decentralized prediction markets denominated in USDC. The release outlines core platform mechanics, user access options, and important considerations for participants in the US market and elsewhere where the service is available.Polymarket operates as a decentralized prediction market platform where participants trade shares representing outcomes of real-world events; share prices on the platform are priced, traded, and settled in USDC. Additional information and access to the platform are available at polymarket.Polymarket logo for prediction markets and DeFi press releaseProduct and Site ContextPolymarket is a decentralized prediction market service hosted on polymarket.com that enables users to buy and sell outcome-based shares tied to events across a range of categories, including geopolitics, finance, technology, AI, sports, and entertainment. Markets can be binary or multi-outcome, and share prices move between $0.00 and $1.00 USDC to reflect estimated probabilities.All markets on the platform are denominated in USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. Every mutually exclusive pair of outcome shares — for example, Yes and No in a binary market — is fully collateralized such that the two sides are collectively backed by exactly $1.00 USDC for payout purposes. When a market resolves, shares for the correct outcome redeem for $1.00 USDC each while incorrect outcome shares become worthless.How Polymarket Works and User-Proposed MarketsPolymarket enables dynamic probability pricing: supply and demand among traders determine share prices, and those prices serve as a market-implied probability for the event outcome. Traders can enter and exit positions at prevailing market prices prior to resolution, providing continuous liquidity where depth exists.Users may propose new, custom markets on polymarket.com. Proposed markets require platform approval and sufficient liquidity to become active. The platform charges a small trading fee on transactions (typically around 2%) and collects market creation fees for user-proposed markets as part of its revenue model.Why This Matters for Пользователи, заинтересованные в децентрализованных рынках предсказанийThe availability of polymarket.com as a dedicated access point is relevant to users seeking an on-chain venue for expressing beliefs about future events and for observing a market-driven aggregation of information. For individuals interested in polymarket, decentralized betting, or blockchain prediction, the platform offers a way to view current market-implied probabilities and to propose new topics for trading where permitted.The platform aggregates signals from news, expert commentary, polls, and trader behavior; those combined inputs are reflected in share prices. This makes polymarket relevant to users who want to follow or participate in markets where economic incentives operate to correct mispriced odds.Availability, Limitations, and Risk ConsiderationsPolymarket operates with a decentralized architecture and relies on stablecoin settlement in USDC and decentralized oracles such as Chainlink alongside trusted data feeds to resolve markets. The platform’s regulatory status can vary by jurisdiction; it operates in a regulatory gray area in some places and is not a substitute for licensed financial services. Users should consider local rules and terms of use before participating.Liquidity can vary by market. Niche or low-volume markets may exhibit wide bid-ask spreads and significant slippage for large orders. Users should understand that continuous liquidity depends on available counterparties and that exiting positions in thin markets can be costly. The platform does not make claims about guarantees, insurance, or regulatory approvals beyond the factual description provided here.Where to Learn MoreReaders who wish to learn more about the platform, view active markets, or propose new markets can visit the site directly at the provided link to access platform documentation and market listings. The site presents market terms, resolution criteria, and fee information to help prospective participants evaluate opportunities and risks.About PolymarketPolymarket is a decentralized prediction market platform focused on enabling market-based probability discovery across a variety of topical categories. The platform runs on polymarket.com and uses USDC for pricing, trading, and settlement. Polymarket supports user-proposed markets, uses decentralized oracles for resolution, and operates with a revenue model based on trading and market-creation fees.Important information: Participation in prediction markets involves financial and regulatory risk. Availability and eligibility to use polymarket.com may depend on a user’s jurisdiction and applicable terms of service. Users should review platform rules and local requirements before participating.

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