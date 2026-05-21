Cake Wallet Announces Availability and Product Overview for Privacy-Focused Multi‑Currency Wallet

NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cake Wallet today provides an updated overview of its cross‑platform privacy wallet and directs users to download resources and product information, highlighting capabilities relevant to privacy‑focused users in the US and other supported jurisdictions. The announcement summarizes platform features, supported assets, privacy options, and practical access details for users who need a non‑custodial wallet for Monero, Bitcoin, Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies.More information and official download links are available through the project resource page, including instructions for mobile and desktop setups and hardware wallet pairing: cake wallet download. Cake Wallet app interface and privacy wallet overviewProduct and Site ContextCake Wallet is a multi‑currency privacy wallet designed to give users control over private keys and network connections. The wallet supports a range of assets including Monero (XMR), Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), Decred (DCR) and ERC‑20 tokens. Cakewallet.com serves as the project site and resource hub where users can find installation guidance and feature descriptions for mobile and desktop builds.The product emphasizes non‑custodial operation and open‑source availability; the codebase is publicly available and the application does not collect telemetry or user data as part of its stated model. Cake Wallet provides deterministic wallet generation through a single 12‑word BIP‑39 seed phrase that can create multiple blockchain wallets (wallet groups), simplifying backup and recovery across supported chains.Key Features and Supported PlatformsCake Wallet is available across iOS and Android mobile devices and desktop operating systems including macOS, Linux and Windows. The application integrates with Ledger hardware wallets (Nano S, Nano X, Flex and Stax) via Bluetooth on iOS and Android, and via USB on Android devices, covering assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Monero.For UTXO‑based coins such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, the wallet includes Coin Control and UTXO management so users can select specific outputs to spend. Adjustable fee levels and Replace‑by‑Fee (RBF) are available to manage transaction timing and fee adjustments. For Litecoin, Cake Wallet supports MWEB (Mimblewimble Extension Blocks) to enable private Litecoin transactions where MWEB is supported by the network.Privacy, Network, and Monero CapabilitiesPrivacy features include support for Bitcoin privacy enhancements such as Silent Payments (BIP‑352) to generate static, unlinkable addresses, and PayJoin collaborative transactions to help improve on‑chain privacy and potentially reduce fees. Network anonymity options allow users to route wallet traffic through Tor or connect directly to custom, personal nodes for Bitcoin, Monero and Litecoin to reduce reliance on third‑party servers.Monero features include background synchronization on Android, subaddress generation, and multi‑account management within a single wallet instance. Cake Wallet also offers an air‑gapped cold storage companion app called Cupcake for offline key generation and signing when extreme offline protection is required.Built‑In Exchange and LocalizationCake Wallet includes integrated exchange capabilities that let users swap between supported crypto assets within the wallet interface. The wallet also supports fiat on‑ramps and off‑ramps via credit cards and bank transfers as part of its in‑app services where those options are available to the user and subject to applicable terms.The interface is translated into over two dozen languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, Chinese, Japanese and Arabic, to support a broad user base and simplify onboarding for non‑English speakers.Important Notes and LimitationsSupport for the Haven Protocol (XHV) was officially removed from Cake Wallet following the shutdown of the Haven project; XHV is no longer available in the wallet. Users should consult the project resource page before attempting to access deprecated assets.The wallet operates as a non‑custodial application; users retain control of private keys. The release does not make claims about insurance, regulatory approvals, or guarantees of asset protection. Availability of in‑app exchange, fiat rails, hardware integrations and specific features may vary by device, platform and jurisdiction; users should review terms and local availability before use.Availability and Where to Learn MoreCake Wallet resources, installation files and guidance for mobile and desktop platforms are provided through the project download and information page. Users seeking setup instructions for bitcoin wallet features, mobile crypto wallet installations, hardware wallet pairing or the in‑wallet exchange can find step‑by‑step resources at the linked download page: cake wallet download.Where applicable, users should follow platform store rules and local laws when installing wallet software and using exchange or fiat on‑ramp services.About Cake WalletCake Wallet is a privacy‑oriented, multi‑currency cryptocurrency wallet and project site that serves users seeking self‑custody for Monero, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The wallet focuses on deterministic wallet groups from a single 12‑word BIP‑39 seed, hardware wallet integration, privacy enhancements for Bitcoin and Monero‑specific features, and support for multiple desktop and mobile platforms. The project provides open‑source code and network anonymity options to help users manage connections and node selection.This release is an informational overview of product availability and capabilities as of May 17, 2026. Readers should consult the linked project page for installation files, detailed instructions and the latest supported feature list.

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