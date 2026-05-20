Influential Women Highlights Rhea Cooper: Expanding Access to Care Through Virtual Healthcare and Wellness

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Clinical Care to Community Impact, One Woman is Redefining How People Experience Support and Well-BeingRhea Cooper, a former dental hygienist and healthcare professional with a background in nursing, continues to make a meaningful impact through patient education, compassionate service, and a commitment to whole-person wellness. Based in Margate, Florida, she has created a path centered on helping individuals and families access care, feel supported, and navigate their health with confidence.After taking a sabbatical from dental hygiene, Rhea gained a broader perspective on how she could serve others beyond the clinical setting. That turning point inspired her to expand her reach and focus on connecting people with more accessible, personalized approaches to healthcare and wellness.Guided by compassion, faith, and a deep sense of gratitude for the work she is blessed to do, Rhea continues to build meaningful connections through education, service, and support. Her mission is simple yet impactful: helping people live healthier, more empowered, and more supported lives.The healthcare membership she offers is available nationwide, allowing individuals and families across the United States to access guidance, support, and care coordination regardless of location.At the core of Rhea’s philosophy is prevention through education. Her years in dental hygiene reinforced the belief that informed, consistent habits can help prevent more serious health concerns and empower people to take ownership of their well-being. Today, she continues that mission by promoting an integrated approach that values oral health, physical wellness, emotional support, and accessible care.Rhea believes that true wellness extends beyond physical health alone. Through faith, gratitude, and service to others, she strives to create a supportive experience where people feel heard, valued, and encouraged in every stage of life.Learn More about Rhea Cooper,Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rhea-cooper or through her website, https://rhea.accesscarealliance.care/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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