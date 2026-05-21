Manual SSL Renewal Hits a Wall in 2027 as Certificate Validity Drops to 100 Days, SSL Dragon Warns

With the 200-day cap already in force and a 47-day limit by 2029, IT teams face eightfold renewal frequency and an automation-only path forward.

This isn't a workflow problem you can solve by hiring more people; it's a tooling problem. ACME is the standard the industry has aligned on to handle exactly this scenario.” — Roman Munteanu, SSL Dragon

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The era of annual SSL certificate renewal is officially over. As of March 15, 2026, every publicly trusted TLS certificate issued worldwide is capped at 200 days, down from 398. That cap drops to 100 days in March 2027 and 47 days in March 2029 under Ballot SC-081v3 , approved unanimously by the CA/Browser Forum in April 2025. For IT teams still managing certificates through spreadsheets, ticket queues, and calendar reminders, the operational math has stopped working.Under the 398-day cycle, a single certificate required one renewal per year. At 47 days, the same certificate needs renewal more than eight times per year. An organization running 100 certificates moves from roughly 100 renewals annually to more than 800, and Domain Control Validation must be re-verified every 10 days under the 2029 rules. Manual processes that worked under yearly cycles do not scale to seven-week ones.Major certificate authorities are not framing this as a future problem. Sectigo has publicly stated that manual certificate management will become unsustainable once the 100-day cap takes effect in March 2027. DigiCert has described manual revalidation under the 47-day rule as a recipe for outages. The CA/Browser Forum itself has signaled that the inconvenience is deliberate: shorter validity is intended to force the industry toward automated lifecycle management.The Automatic Certificate Management Environment (ACME) is the industry-standard protocol for this automation. ACME handles the entire certificate lifecycle, covering issuance, domain validation, installation, and renewal, without human intervention. It is supported across Apache, NGINX, IIS, Caddy, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, and CI/CD pipelines, and is offered through every major public certificate authority. SSL Dragon's ACME SSL Certificates deliver this through a Certificate-as-a-Service model that fits the recurring-renewal reality the new rules create, with unlimited reissues to absorb the higher renewal frequency and wildcard support to cover sprawling subdomain estates from a single automated workflow.The shift compounds operational risks that SSL Dragon has documented previously : shorter lifespans mean more renewal events, more failure points, and a higher likelihood of expired-certificate outages for teams that delay automation. The 200-day phase is the runway. The 100-day phase is when delays become incidents.For organizations that have not yet inventoried their certificates, mapped renewal cadences, or piloted automation, the window to do so without operating under deadline pressure is closing fast. Certificate audits, ACME client pilots, and staged rollouts across production environments take weeks. The infrastructure decisions made over the next several months will determine which teams are managing certificates by 2029 and which are managing outages.About SSL Dragon:SSL Dragon is a US-headquartered web security provider dedicated to making digital trust accessible. As a platinum partner of major Certificate Authorities, including Sectigo and DigiCert, SSL Dragon serves over 13,000 clients globally, providing streamlined SSL management, malware protection, and enterprise PKI solutions. For more information, visit www.ssldragon.com

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