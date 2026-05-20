Turning Innovation into Funding: How BeFunded Supports German Businesses

German funding consultancy: Befunded

BeFunded supports innovative companies in Germany by securing research allowances that convert R&D investments into real business growth funding.

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The innovative service is designed to help companies in Germany turn eligible R&D activities into real growth capital by securing research allowances that do not require repayment and do not lead to equity dilution.Berlin, Germany: BeFunded exists to help innovative companies in Germany access funding that is often left unused.When companies think about innovation, they usually focus on ideas, products, and technologies. What often goes unnoticed is that every year, millions of euros in available funding offered by the German Government remain unused capital that could fuel growth without taking on debt or giving up equity.For over four years, BeFunded has supported companies across Germany, from early-stage startups to large enterprises, in accessing research allowances that return up to 35% of R&D costs. With potential refunds of up to €4.2 million per year, including retroactive claims, this funding represents a powerful opportunity for sustainable growth. Unlike loans or venture capital, these funds do not need to be repaid and do not lead to dilution they are pure growth capital.While the research allowance framework in Germany offers strong incentives for innovation, the application process can appear complex. BeFunded simplifies the entire journey. From assessing the funding potential of R&D projects to preparing audit-proof documentation and submitting applications to the BSFZ, the official research allowance certification authority in Germany, the team manages every step. This allows companies to stay focused on innovation while BeFunded ensures no eligible funding is left behind. With a fully success-based fee model, clients face zero financial risk payment is only due once the non-repayable grant has been successfully paid out.“The excellent cooperation with BeFunded helped us navigate the SME research grant process in Germany with ease,” said Andreas Walbrodt, CEO.“Thanks to BeFunded, we received the federal research grant as co-financing. Despite bureaucratic hurdles, the application was clear, efficient, and the full amount was paid out. Highly recommended,” said Sang Tanzer, Founder and CEO of Enclaive.BeFunded supports a broad range of innovation projects, including experimental research, digital transformation initiatives, SaaS and AI development, and cloud infrastructure projects. Each case is handled individually, ensuring that companies of all sizes whether sole proprietors, partnerships, or large corporations operating in Germany receive tailored guidance and the maximum possible funding.By helping businesses secure funds that might otherwise expire, BeFunded transforms innovation into tangible financial results. For companies in Germany ready to invest in their ideas, BeFunded turns R&D efforts into real growth opportunities.For more information, visit https://www.be-funded.de/de/ About BeFunded BeFunded is a Germany-based funding consultancy specializing in research allowances and innovation funding. For over five years, the company has supported startups, SMEs, and large enterprises across Germany in securing non-dilutive funding for R&D projects. BeFunded was built by a founder who has personally navigated the complexities of public funding and subsidy programs. Having faced these challenges firsthand, the founders recognized how often promising technology companies miss out on available funding simply due to a lack of clarity, time, or internal resources.For many founders, securing grants is less about eligibility and more about overcoming administrative overload. Complex regulations, fragmented information, and extensive paperwork frequently turn funding opportunities into a distraction rather than a growth lever. BeFunded was created to change that experience.The company offers a fully managed funding service in Germany, taking ownership of the entire process from start to finish. With only 6 to 8 hours of involvement required from the client, BeFunded handles research, application preparation, and coordination with relevant authorities. This streamlined approach enables technology companies to stay focused on innovation, product development, and scaling.By identifying and accessing funding sources that are often overlooked, BeFunded provides companies with additional liquidity without forcing them to dilute ownership or take on debt. In doing so, BeFunded positions grant funding as a practical, efficient, and founder-friendly growth strategy.

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