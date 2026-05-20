Holina Village Cyprus Expands: New Adults Addiction Recovery Program, Complements Existing 16–25 Holistic Recovery Model

Holina Village Cyprus Drone Holina Village Cyprus Sunset Holina Village Cyprus

The Mediterranean’s leading rehab for young adults now welcomes adults at its holistic recovery retreat near Achnas, Cyprus.

Opening Holina Village in Cyprus to adults is not only an expansion of our business. It is an expansion of our commitment to recovery without compromise.” — Yossi Zubari, CEO & Founder, Holina Global

ACHNAS, CYPRUS, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holina Village Cyprus — the internationally recognised residential rehabilitation centre set in the hills of Achnas, thirty minutes from Larnaca International Airport — today announces the launch of a dedicated Adults Addiction Recovery Programme. The expansion extends the centre’s renowned holistic and therapeutic community model beyond its established 16–25 cohort to serve adult clients arriving from across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.A PROVEN MODEL, EXTENDEDOver several years of operation, Holina Village, Cyprus has built an international reputation for its therapeutic community approach to youth recovery — drawing clients from the UK, Ireland, Israel, and continental Europe seeking an alternative to clinical, institutionally-focused rehab environments. The centre’s model integrates cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), art and music therapy, and adventure-based activities within a fully contained farm campus.The new Adults Addiction Recovery Programme does not replace this model — it runs alongside it as a parallel, clinically adapted track. Adult clients receive an even greater depth of individualised care, built from the same therapeutic environment, and the same long-term support infrastructure, with programming designed around more mature adult presentations of addiction, co-occurring trauma, and behavioural health challenges.WHY ADULTS. WHY NOW.The expansion responds to a clear and growing gap. Across the UK and Europe, adults seeking residential addiction treatment encounter environments that are predominantly clinical, institutional, and disconnected from the lived experience of recovery. For individuals whose addiction is entangled with unresolved trauma, relationship breakdown, or long-term behavioural patterns, a purely clinical environment offers limited lasting results.Holina’s approach — grounded in therapeutic community, embodied healing, and genuine daily life structure within a contained natural environment — addresses the whole person, not the diagnosis. The Mediterranean setting amplifies this: year-round sunlight, farm-based routine, open air, and a structured community create conditions for nervous system regulation and sustained recovery that are physiologically and psychologically distinct from conventional clinical settings.PROGRAMME AT A GLANCE12-Step integration with evidence-based psychotherapy: CBT, DBT, ACT, motivational interviewingPsychotherapy and one on one experiences for even more personalised talking therapiesTrauma-focused individual and group therapy — led by experienced clinicians in personal recoverySomatic, body-based approaches; art therapy; equine-assisted therapyFarm sanctuary environment: orchards, animals, pool, structured daily life as part of the therapeutic processFormal academic partnership with UCLan Cyprus — supporting residents in maintaining educational momentumPersonalised aftercare and lifelong alumni networkEnglish-language services; international admissions team; visa support for most nationalitiesProgramme duration: 30–90 days, with extended stays availableTHE SETTINGHolina Village is a fully contained 24-hour therapeutic campus located in the hills of Achnas, Cyprus — thirty minutes from Larnaca International Airport. Residents live in air-conditioned accommodation within a working farm sanctuary that includes orchards, a swimming pool, sauna / ice bath, open land, and year-round sunshine. The environment is by design: contained, calm, and structured. A door-to-door international chaperone service is available for all incoming residents.“Addiction does not respect age. The same courage it takes a young person to walk through our doors is the courage every adult deserves to be met with — and the same depth of care they deserve to receive. Opening Holina Village in Cyprus to adults is not only an expansion of our business. It is an expansion of our commitment to recovery without compromise.”— Yossi Zubari, CEO & Founder, Holina GlobalWHO THIS IS FORAdults managing alcohol or substance dependency seeking residential treatment outside their home countryIndividuals whose addiction is entangled with unresolved trauma, anxiety, depression, or relational breakdownFamilies seeking a clinically rigorous, holistically grounded environment for a loved oneInternational clients from the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond — English-language services throughoutABOUT HOLINA CYPRUSHolina Cyprus is a residential rehabilitation centre located in Achnas, Cyprus, operating as part of Holina Global — an international network of trauma and addiction recovery centres with locations in Thailand, Cyprus, and Israel. The Cyprus centre holds a Memorandum of Understanding with UCLan Cyprus (University of Central Lancashire) and serves clients from UK, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond with fully personalised, English-language residential recovery programmes.

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