Lyzr AI Launches Sovereign Agent Platform for Federal and Regulated Enterprises

Lyzr AI X IQT

Enterprise agent infrastructure for classified and regulated environments, running autonomous “agent factories” with zero data egress and complete control

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr AI , the enterprise agent orchestration company, today announced the launch of a fully sovereign agent platform purpose-built for federal agencies, defense contractors, and enterprises operating in classified and regulated environments. The platform runs entirely within a customer's own infrastructure, requiring no data egress, external API calls, or dependence on public large language models.In-Q-Tel (IQT), the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America’s allies, has also made a strategic investment in thecompany. The investment reflects a growing recognition among government-backed institutions that the next critical layer in AI is the infrastructure requiredto deploy, orchestrate, and govern AI agents at scale."We are not building a product that happens to have an enterprise tier," said Siva Surendira, CEO & Co-Founder at Lyzr AI. "We are building the infrastructurelayer that lets the most security-conscious organizations on the planet run autonomous AI on their own terms. The IQT investment is recognition that thisproblem is real, urgent, and unsolved."Expanding Focus from Compute to Agent Infrastructure Lyzr AI provides what it describes as an "agent factory in a box,” enabling organizations to design, deploy, and manage AI agents within their own controlled environments. The platform is built to operate within a customer's existing cloud or on-premisesinfrastructure, ensuring sensitive data and workflows never leave organizational boundaries. This approach is particularly relevant for regulated industries andgovernment entities where data sovereignty, auditability, and compliance are non-negotiable.A differentiating aspect of Lyzr AI's infrastructure is its compatibility with local and private models, reducing reliance on public large language models. By running AI workloads against models hosted entirely within a customer's own environment, the platform eliminates concerns around data exposure andexternal dependencies, and aligns with government priorities to build secure, self-contained AI systems that can operate in constrained or classified settings.While recent market investments have focused on areas such as chips and hyperscale infrastructure, there’s been a notable move into agent infrastructure,an emerging layer that governs how AI systems are deployed, orchestrated, and consumed within enterprise environments. As foundational models become more accessible, the focus is shifting toward how they are orchestrated into usable, task-specific agents that drive operational outcomes. Agent infrastructureplatforms like Lyzr AI provide the scaffolding required to manage that complexity, workflow orchestration, governance, and performance monitoring, at enterprise scale.Lyzr AI operates in a rapidly evolving ecosystem that includes frameworks such as CrewAI, which have contributed to the growing adoption of multi-agentsystems. Enterprise adoption, however, has been constrained by challenges around security, deployment control, and integration with existing systems. LyzrAI's infrastructure layer addresses these gaps directly, offering a controlled, enterprise-ready environment that regulated industries can actually deploy.The Intelligence Community Weighs In For Lyzr AI, IQT’s investment carries significance beyond capital. IQT investments have historically served as a market signal and a validation of technical approach and an accelerant for adoption across the national security ecosystem and the regulated industries that follow its lead."There is little doubt that agentic systems have been disrupting enterprise approaches to traditional workloads,” said Nathaniel Puffer, Partner at IQT.“Enabling our intelligence and defense community with the same visibility, auditability, and assurance of agentic systems that Lyzr has provided tocommercial customers will allow us to stay on the leading edge of this technology and maintain our strategic advantage.”The company plans to use the investment to further develop its platform capabilities, expand its enterprise footprint, and deepen integrations that supportsecure, scalable AI deployments across industries.About Lyzr AILyzr AI is an enterprise agent orchestration company that combines a comprehensive self-service platform with expert services to help organizations deploy AI agents for mission-critical functions. Founded by Siva Surendira and headquartered in New York with an engineering core in Bengaluru, India, Lyzr AI serves enterprises across banking, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and professional services. Unlike DIY open-source platforms or single-product competitors, Lyzr AI provides Forward Deployed Engineers who work directly with customers to move agents into production with enterprise-grade governance and security. The company's open-source platform ensures no vendor lock-in while delivering the architectural innovations that materially improve the probability of AI implementation success. For more information, visit www.lyzr.ai Media ContactWill KruisbrinkDept. of Growth / Lyzr AI PR CounselWill.Kruisbrink@andorpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.