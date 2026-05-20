ETP Group Returns to NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific with Unified Commerce and e-Commerce Platforms

Naresh Ahuja, Chairman & CEO, ETP Group

Live demonstrations of ETP Unify and Ordazzle at Booth 601 — Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, 2–4 June 2026

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETP Group, one of Asia Pacific's most established retail technology companies, is coming back at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific. The event takes place 2-4 June 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore - the third consecutive edition at which ETP Group has exhibited, and its most significant presence to date.This year's show, themed 'The Next Now', convenes over 11,000 retail professionals across three days of strategic conference programming, an expanded two-floor exhibition, and an Innovators Showcase dedicated to the technologies shaping the next era of commerce in Asia Pacific. For ETP Group, it represents a natural stage: a moment of genuine inflection in APAC retail, at which the imperative to unify physical and digital operations is no longer a strategic aspiration but an operational necessity.At Booth 601, ETP Group will offer retail leaders structured, hands-on demonstrations of its two AI-powered, cloud-native platforms: ETP Unify , its Unified Commerce Retail Platform, and Ordazzle , its e-Commerce and marketplace management platform. Together, they are designed to give enterprises end-to-end command of their commerce operations - from in-store execution and omni-channel fulfilment to digital storefronts, multi-marketplace management, and customer engagement across every channel.The Case for Unified Commerce, and Why NowRetail across the Asia Pacific has never been more structurally complex. Shoppers move fluidly between physical stores, brand-owned e-Commerce platforms, social commerce channels, and regional marketplaces, and they expect coherence at every touchpoint. For enterprises operating across multiple markets, store formats, and consumer segments, the ability to deliver that coherence depends entirely on the operational infrastructure beneath it.Fragmented, siloed systems, the legacy of years of point-solution adoption, are no longer adequate to meet that demand. The reconciliation delays, inventory discrepancies, and data gaps they produce are not simply operational inefficiencies; they are direct constraints on growth.ETP Unify addresses this directly. By consolidating point-of-sale, inventory management, CRM, demand forecasting, omni-channel fulfilment, and customer intelligence into a single, AI-driven platform, it provides retailers with a real-time, unified view of their entire operation — eliminating the silos that constrain decision-making and customer experience alike.Ordazzle extends that capability into the digital channel. Purpose-built for the pace and complexity of APAC's multi-marketplace landscape, it enables retailers to manage e-Commerce storefronts, marketplace listings across platforms including Lazada, Shopee, and Flipkart, order orchestration, and fulfilment operations from a single, centralised system. Where ETP Unify unifies the store and the digital, Ordazzle streamlines the vast e-Commerce platform, and together, they give enterprises a genuinely integrated commerce operation.What Visitors Will Explore at Booth 601Across all three days of NRF 2026 APAC, ETP Group's leadership and retail technology specialists will be available for structured demonstrations and in-depth conversations with operators, technology decision-makers, and senior business leaders. Each engagement is designed as a tailored walkthrough, calibrated to the scale, operational challenges, and growth ambitions of the visiting organisation.ETP Unify demonstrations will address:-A single, real-time operational view across POS, inventory, and CRM, eliminating reconciliation delays and data fragmentation across store networks-AI-powered demand forecasting and personalised product recommendations, enabling sharper replenishment decisions, reduced stockouts, and improved basket conversion-Omni-channel fulfilment capabilities, including click & collect, ship from store, and endless aisle, coordinated seamlessly across the retail network-360-degree customer intelligence: a unified profile of shopper behaviour across every channel and touchpoint, enabling more relevant engagement and sustained loyaltyOrdazzle demonstrations will address:-Centralised management of e-Commerce storefronts and multi-marketplace listings across APAC's leading platforms, enabling consistent product presentation, accurate pricing, and operational control at scale-Intelligent order orchestration and fulfilment, reducing operational complexity and improving delivery performance across channels and geographies-Cross-border and multi-market digital commerce capabilities, giving retailers the agility to enter new markets without a proportional increase in operational overheadTo arrange a private demonstration or media briefing, visit https://www.etpgroup.com/contact-us "We are at a genuine inflection point in retail technology. AI is no longer a feature you add to a platform, it is the foundation on which the next generation of retail operations will be built. ETP Unify and Ordazzle reflect years of investment in getting that foundation right: not AI as a marketing claim, but AI that makes consequential decisions, on replenishment, on fulfilment, on customer engagement, in real time, at scale. NRF 2026 APAC is the right moment to show the industry what that actually looks like in practice."- Naresh Ahuja, CEO, ETP GroupThree Decades at the Forefront of Retail TechnologyETP Group has been building enterprise retail technology for over 37 years. Today, the company powers more than 500 brands across 17 countries, offering a cloud-native, MACH-architecture platform stack that spans omni-channel POS, CRM, unified inventory, promotions, order management, warehouse management, logistics, and marketplace integrations.Its two core platforms - ETP Unify for unified retail commerce, and Ordazzle for e-Commerce and marketplace operations - are designed for the operational complexity of large, multi-store, multi-channel, and multi-market enterprises. For retailers operating in low-connectivity environments, ETP V5 provides a hybrid omni-channel model that brings the same operational intelligence to every store format.About NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia PacificNRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific is Asia Pacific's foremost retail expo and conference, organised by Comexposium in partnership with the National Retail Federation. The 2026 edition of the show takes place 2–4 June at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, bringing together industry leaders from across the region for strategic conference programming, an expanded exhibition floor, and an Innovators Showcase centred on the future of retail.About ETP GroupETP Group is one of Asia Pacific's most established retail technology companies, with over 37 years of experience building platforms for the region's most complex retail enterprises. Its cloud-native, MACH-architecture solutions - ETP Unify for unified commerce and Ordazzle for e-Commerce and marketplace operations - power more than 500 brands across 17 countries. ETP Group is headquartered in Singapore with offices throughout Asia Pacific.

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