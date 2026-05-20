Where Trauma Recovery and Longevity merge — Holina Healing Centre & Holina Clinic converge on the Khao Yai River

Holina Healing

Asia’s only riverside retreat combining world-class trauma psychotherapy and regenerative medicine at the edge of Khao Yai National Park, two hours from Bangkok

At Holina Healing we have built the environment where both happen simultaneously, for the same person, guided by the same team. That is not a retreat. That is a transformation.”” — Yossi Zubari, CEO & Founder, Holina Global

KHAO YAI, THAILAND, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holina Healing Centre and Holina Clinic — the integrated recovery and longevity destination set against the river at the edge of Khao Yai National Park, Thailand — announce their combined positioning as Asia’s leading residential centre where deep trauma recovery and cutting-edge regenerative medicine converge on a single campus. For guests arriving from North & South America, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond, the two-brand destination offers something unavailable anywhere else in the region: a fully personalised programme built by world-class psychotherapists, somatic therapists, holistic practitioners, counsellors and medical doctors & nurses working as one integrated team — in a gorgeous riverside setting of extraordinary natural beauty and tranquility.THE CONVERGENCE OF TWO DISCIPLINESHolina Healing Centre was established as a personal-centered trauma recovery centre — a rapidly emerging frontier for people seeking personal recovery from their past and current emotional regulation. Every programme is designed around the individual and their experience. A minimum two-week commitment reflects the seriousness that Holina Healing Centre takes its mission, though most residents stay for 2 to 3 months.Holina Clinic brings the medical layer — advanced regenerative therapies, longevity protocols, and clinical-grade interventions that accelerate nervous system repair, cellular recovery, and physiological resilience. The key distinction from competing wellness destinations: these therapies are not offered as add-ons. They are woven directly into the psychotherapeutic and somatic treatment plan by the same team. A guest in trauma recovery also receives HBOT for neuroplasticity and NAD+ infusions for cellular repair — because the science of trauma and the science of longevity point to the same underlying systems.WHY TRAUMA AND LONGEVITY BELONG TOGETHEREmerging research in psychoneuroimmunology confirms what Holina’s clinical team has long observed in practice: unresolved trauma and chronic stress accelerate cellular aging, suppress immune function, and maintain the nervous system in a state of dysregulation that no supplement or fitness protocol can override. Conversely, regenerative interventions — when delivered in a trauma-sensitive environment with proper psychotherapeutic support — produce outcomes that exceed what either discipline achieves in isolation.At Holina, these disciplines are not delivered in parallel. They are integrated by design — the medical team and the therapeutic team share case notes, co-develop protocols, and build each guest’s programme together from the first assessment. This is the convergence the centre’s positioning describes: not two services under one roof, but one coherent model that treats the whole human being.CLINICAL CAPABILITIESHyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) — H2.0 ATA medical-grade four-seat chamber; neuroplasticity, PTSD, inflammation, fibromyalgiaStem Cell Therapy — regenerative medicine for anti-aging, deep tissue repair, and immune restorationIV Infusions: NAD+, N18net+, Vitamin C, B12 — cellular repair, energy, and immune protocolsNeurofeedback and Biofeedback — advanced nervous system regulation technologyAquatic therapy: warm-water Integrative Water Therapy (Watsu), craniosacral therapy, and somatic emotional releaseTrauma-focused psychotherapy: individual sessions with senior clinicians, minimum four per weekMovement, yoga, breathwork, sound healing, and meditation — daily integration practicesConsultant psychiatry, functional medicine, naturopathic nutrition, and longevity protocol designTHE SETTING: THE KHAO YAI RIVERHolina Healing Centre is located on the river at the edge of Khao Yai National Park — a UNESCO World Heritage landscape of forest, mountains, waterfalls, and open sky, two hours from Bangkok. Guests stay in private luxury bedrooms designed for elegance, stillness and comfort. The river, the forest, and the open-air treatment spaces are not just a backdrop — they are active elements of the therapeutic environment, chosen for their demonstrable effect on nervous system regulation, stress hormone reduction, and the parasympathetic conditions that deep healing requires.This is a private, intentional space — calm, contained, and designed for the kind of work that requires stillness. Bangkok functions as the medical and logistical hub, with private transfers bringing guests directly to the Khao Yai campus. All programmes include accommodation, meals, full therapeutic support, and a six-month aftercare programme upon departure.“The future of healing is not a choice between science and spirit. It never was. The body keeps the score — and it also keeps the capacity to regenerate, to repair, and to return to itself. At Holina Healing we have built the environment where both happen simultaneously, for the same person, guided by the same team. That is not a retreat. That is a transformation.”— Yossi Zubari, CEO & Founder, Holina GlobalWHO THIS IS FORAdults recovering from PTSD, complex trauma, emotional burnout, grief, or prolonged stressExecutives and high-performers seeking a complete nervous system reset alongside clinical optimisationIndividuals managing chronic pain, fibromyalgia, long-COVID, or medication dependencyLongevity-focused guests seeking stem cell, HBOT, and regenerative protocols in a fully supported residential environmentInternational clients from the UK, Europe, Israel, and the Middle East — confidential, English-language throughoutABOUT HOLINA HEALING AND HOLINA CLINICHolina Healing Centre is a private, international trauma recovery and integrative wellness centre located close to the Khao Yai National Park, Thailand, two hours from Bangkok. Holina Clinic provides advanced regenerative and longevity medicine across Holina’s Thailand network. Together, they form the Khao Yai campus of Holina Global — an international network of trauma and addiction recovery centres operating in Thailand, Cyprus, and Israel. All programmes are fully personalised, completely confidential, and licensed by the Thailand Ministry of Health. Minimum programme length: 14 days.

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