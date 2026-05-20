Where Trauma Recovery and Longevity merge — Holina Healing Centre & Holina Clinic converge on the Khao Yai River
Asia’s only riverside retreat combining world-class trauma psychotherapy and regenerative medicine at the edge of Khao Yai National Park, two hours from Bangkok
THE CONVERGENCE OF TWO DISCIPLINES
Holina Healing Centre was established as a personal-centered trauma recovery centre — a rapidly emerging frontier for people seeking personal recovery from their past and current emotional regulation. Every programme is designed around the individual and their experience. A minimum two-week commitment reflects the seriousness that Holina Healing Centre takes its mission, though most residents stay for 2 to 3 months.
Holina Clinic brings the medical layer — advanced regenerative therapies, longevity protocols, and clinical-grade interventions that accelerate nervous system repair, cellular recovery, and physiological resilience. The key distinction from competing wellness destinations: these therapies are not offered as add-ons. They are woven directly into the psychotherapeutic and somatic treatment plan by the same team. A guest in trauma recovery also receives HBOT for neuroplasticity and NAD+ infusions for cellular repair — because the science of trauma and the science of longevity point to the same underlying systems.
WHY TRAUMA AND LONGEVITY BELONG TOGETHER
Emerging research in psychoneuroimmunology confirms what Holina’s clinical team has long observed in practice: unresolved trauma and chronic stress accelerate cellular aging, suppress immune function, and maintain the nervous system in a state of dysregulation that no supplement or fitness protocol can override. Conversely, regenerative interventions — when delivered in a trauma-sensitive environment with proper psychotherapeutic support — produce outcomes that exceed what either discipline achieves in isolation.
At Holina, these disciplines are not delivered in parallel. They are integrated by design — the medical team and the therapeutic team share case notes, co-develop protocols, and build each guest’s programme together from the first assessment. This is the convergence the centre’s positioning describes: not two services under one roof, but one coherent model that treats the whole human being.
CLINICAL CAPABILITIES
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) — H2.0 ATA medical-grade four-seat chamber; neuroplasticity, PTSD, inflammation, fibromyalgia
Stem Cell Therapy — regenerative medicine for anti-aging, deep tissue repair, and immune restoration
IV Infusions: NAD+, N18net+, Vitamin C, B12 — cellular repair, energy, and immune protocols
Neurofeedback and Biofeedback — advanced nervous system regulation technology
Aquatic therapy: warm-water Integrative Water Therapy (Watsu), craniosacral therapy, and somatic emotional release
Trauma-focused psychotherapy: individual sessions with senior clinicians, minimum four per week
Movement, yoga, breathwork, sound healing, and meditation — daily integration practices
Consultant psychiatry, functional medicine, naturopathic nutrition, and longevity protocol design
THE SETTING: THE KHAO YAI RIVER
Holina Healing Centre is located on the river at the edge of Khao Yai National Park — a UNESCO World Heritage landscape of forest, mountains, waterfalls, and open sky, two hours from Bangkok. Guests stay in private luxury bedrooms designed for elegance, stillness and comfort. The river, the forest, and the open-air treatment spaces are not just a backdrop — they are active elements of the therapeutic environment, chosen for their demonstrable effect on nervous system regulation, stress hormone reduction, and the parasympathetic conditions that deep healing requires.
This is a private, intentional space — calm, contained, and designed for the kind of work that requires stillness. Bangkok functions as the medical and logistical hub, with private transfers bringing guests directly to the Khao Yai campus. All programmes include accommodation, meals, full therapeutic support, and a six-month aftercare programme upon departure.
“The future of healing is not a choice between science and spirit. It never was. The body keeps the score — and it also keeps the capacity to regenerate, to repair, and to return to itself. At Holina Healing we have built the environment where both happen simultaneously, for the same person, guided by the same team. That is not a retreat. That is a transformation.”
— Yossi Zubari, CEO & Founder, Holina Global
WHO THIS IS FOR
Adults recovering from PTSD, complex trauma, emotional burnout, grief, or prolonged stress
Executives and high-performers seeking a complete nervous system reset alongside clinical optimisation
Individuals managing chronic pain, fibromyalgia, long-COVID, or medication dependency
Longevity-focused guests seeking stem cell, HBOT, and regenerative protocols in a fully supported residential environment
International clients from the UK, Europe, Israel, and the Middle East — confidential, English-language throughout
ABOUT HOLINA HEALING AND HOLINA CLINIC
Holina Healing Centre is a private, international trauma recovery and integrative wellness centre located close to the Khao Yai National Park, Thailand, two hours from Bangkok. Holina Clinic provides advanced regenerative and longevity medicine across Holina’s Thailand network. Together, they form the Khao Yai campus of Holina Global — an international network of trauma and addiction recovery centres operating in Thailand, Cyprus, and Israel. All programmes are fully personalised, completely confidential, and licensed by the Thailand Ministry of Health. Minimum programme length: 14 days.
Ian Young
Holina Global
+66 62 641 8369
email us here
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