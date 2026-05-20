From Dakar Machines to Classic Legends: Motul 300V Delivers at Simola 2026

Terence Marsh, in his Redlined Revo takes part at the Simola Hillclimb 2026

The 2026 Simola Hillclimb (1–3 May) was a major success for Motul, with its partners and customers dominating leaderboards and podiums across multiple classes.

These qualities embody Motul’s core values. By supporting a wide partner network, we ensure the same world-class technology used by factory teams is available to every customer pushing their limits.” — Taki (Hippocrates) Bogiages, Head of Sales for Motul SA

KNYSNA, SOUTH AFRICA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Simola Hillclimb, held in Knysna from 1–3 May, once again proved to be a premier highlight of the South African motorsport calendar. The event, which continues to grow in stature and organisation annually, was a resounding success for Motul, with its partners and customers featuring prominently on leaderboards and podiums across multiple classes.Performance Under Pressure: The 300V AdvantageA defining factor of the weekend’s results was the Motul 300V product range, which represents the 173-year-old company’s flagship line of 100% synthetic racing lubricants. Acting as the 'golden thread' woven throughout the various classes, 300V served as the lubricant of choice for many of the top-performing teams.In a weekend characterised by high temperatures and punishing technical challenges, Motul 300V delivered the necessary thermal stability and engine protection required for hillclimb racing, ensuring that peak performance was maintained from the start line to the summit.Trusted by the Best: Competitor Success StoriesMotul’s presence was felt throughout the field, with high-profile successes across every major category:• King of the Hill: Graeme Nathan of VW Motorsport secured a defining class win in his VW Polo GTi.• King of the Hill: Franco Scribante powered his Nissan Skyline GTR to a well-deserved podium finish in his class.• King of the Hill Class Lockout: Motul-backed entries dominated the podium in a complete class lockout, featuring:o Janus Janse van Rensburg in the factory-entered Alfa Romeo Stelvio.o Philip Botha in a Redlined Revo T1+ Dakar-spec bakkie.o Terence Marsh (Team Owner) in a second Redlined Revo T1+ Dakar-spec bakkie.• King of the Hill: Boeta Crouse, JLR Service Manager at Lazarus Motor Company , a Motul partner, secured a podium spot in the B04 Class with his rapid Noble M400.• Classic Conqueror: Reghard Roets of BB Motorsports won his class in the fan-favourite Nissan Skyline R34 GTR. Despite the car being a 2002 model, Roets clocked a remarkable time of 45.290 in the iconic Nissan.• Modified Saloon Shootout: Wade Van Zummeran from Border Towing in Port Elizabeth, put in a great performance and just missed the podium coming in 4th overall for this category in his Nissan GTR R35.• Classic Cars: Andre Bezuidenhout and Team Perfect Circle continued their legacy of performance at Simola with a podium finish in the Classic Cars category in the Lola T460, while his son Jandre won his class on Classic Friday in the Porsche 944 Turbo Classic Cup.The Spirit of ExcellenceWhile speed was the primary objective, the Motul-backed BB Motorsports team was honoured with the prestigious “Spirit of Dave Charlton Award”. This award recognises a team's meticulous attention to detail, persistence in preparation, and exceptional sportsmanship.Taki (Hippocrates) Bogiages, Head of Sales for Motul SA, commented: “For Motul, these qualities embody our core values. By supporting a wide partner network, Motul ensures that the same world-class technology used by factory teams is available to every customer looking to push their vehicle to the limit.”For fans looking to relive the high-octane action and catch exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the Simola Hillclimb and other Motul-backed events, follow Motul South Africa on Facebook and Instagram A complete breakdown of the official 2026 Simola Hillclimb results can be found at: https://www.speedfestival.co.za/results/2026-results/2026-king-of-the-hill/ . To explore the full range of Motul’s premium motoring lubricants, including the legendary 300V line, visit the official Motul South Africa website at https://www.motul.com/en-ZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.