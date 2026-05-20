How Competitive Intensity Is Shaping the Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Street and Roadway Lighting Market Segments

The Business Research Company’s Street and Roadway Lighting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The street and roadway lighting market is dominated by a mix of global lighting manufacturers and specialized infrastructure and smart lighting solution providers. Companies are focusing on energy-efficient LED lighting systems, smart and connected lighting solutions, advanced control and monitoring platforms, and compliance with urban infrastructure and safety standards to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent performance and regulatory requirements. Emphasis on energy efficiency, smart city integration, and implementation of digital lighting management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving smart lighting and urban infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Street and Roadway Lighting Market?

•According to our research, Koninklijke Philips N.V. led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The lighting solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the street and roadway lighting market, provides a wide range of LED lighting systems, smart lighting solutions, connected control platforms, and energy-efficient luminaires that support urban infrastructure, public safety, and smart city environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Street and Roadway Lighting Market?

Major companies operating in the street and roadway lighting market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Acuity Brands Inc., Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation plc, Zumtobel Group, Hubbell Inc., Schréder, Honeywell International Inc., Dialight plc, Telensa Ltd., Valmont Industries, Nichia Corporation, LED Roadway Lighting Ltd., Havells India, Syska LED Lights Pvt Ltd., Silver Spring Networks, Shenzhen GHC Co. Ltd., Forus Electric Private Limited, ClaroLux Landscape Lighting.

How Concentrated Is The Street and Roadway Lighting Market?

•The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 33% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent energy efficiency standards, compliance with urban infrastructure and public safety regulations, advanced lighting system design requirements, and the need for reliability and durability in outdoor and municipal lighting environments. Leading players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Acuity Brands Inc., Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation plc, Zumtobel Group, Hubbell Inc., Schréder, Honeywell International Inc., and Dialight plc hold notable market shares through comprehensive outdoor lighting portfolios, strong municipal and infrastructure partnerships, global project execution capabilities, and continuous advancements in connected lighting platforms and energy-efficient solutions. As demand for smart city integration, energy-efficient infrastructure, remote monitoring capabilities, and adaptive lighting technologies increases, product innovation, strategic alliances, and expansion into emerging urban regions are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oKoninklijke Philips N.V. (7%)

oAcuity Brands Inc. (7%)

oSchneider Electric (6%)

oGeneral Electric Company (5%)

oEaton Corporation plc (4%)

oZumtobel Group (1%)

oHubbell Inc. (1%)

oSchréder (1%)

oHoneywell International Inc. (0.5%)

oDialight plc (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Street and Roadway Lighting Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the street and roadway lighting market include Nichia Corporation, Cree LED, Osram GmbH, Seoul Semiconductor, Lumileds, Samsung Electronics, LG Innotek, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Dow Inc., Covestro AG, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Toray Industries, 3M Company, DuPont, Sumitomo Chemical, Hitachi Metals, and Nitto Denko Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Street and Roadway Lighting Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the street and roadway lighting market include WESCO International, Rexel Group, Sonepar, Graybar Electric Company, Anixter International, City Electric Supply, Gexpro, CED (Consolidated Electrical Distributors), Fastenal, RS Group plc, Ferguson plc, Border States, EET Group, Electrocomponents plc, Würth Group, Kellihers Electrical, R&M Electrical Group, and Platt Electric Supply.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Street and Roadway Lighting Market?

•Major end users in the street and roadway lighting market include New York City Department of Transportation, Transport for London, Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting, National Highways, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Delhi Public Works Department, Shanghai Municipal Engineering Administration, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Singapore Land Transport Authority, Ontario Ministry of Transportation, VicRoads, San Francisco Public Works, Paris City Council, Berlin Senate Department for Environment, Mobility, Consumer and Climate Protection, Johannesburg Roads Agency, São Paulo Municipal Government, and Madrid City Council.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•IoT-enabled smart street lighting systems are transforming the street and roadway lighting market by enabling centralized control, improving operational efficiency, and supporting real-time monitoring across large-scale urban infrastructure networks.

•Example: In April 2026, the Government of Andhra Pradesh launched Phase II of its smart LED street lighting programme, introducing an IoT-based integrated management system across urban local bodies.

•Its real-time monitoring capabilities, automated operations, and centralized control architecture enhance system reliability, streamline maintenance, and support efficient management of extensive street lighting networks.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Smart Lighting Technologies Supporting Energy Efficiency And Infrastructure

•Leveraging Intelligent Systems Improving Safety And Performance

•Expanding Lighting Infrastructure Strengthening Mobility And Visibility

•Integrating AI Controls Enhancing Automation And Efficiency

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