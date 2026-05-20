Oxvalue.AI Highly Commended at Financial Times PWM Awards 2026 for AI and Alternative Investment Innovation

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxvalue.AI, a University of Oxford spinout specialising in AI-driven valuation and alternative investment intelligence, has been Highly Commended at the prestigious Financial Times PWM Awards 2026, placing the company alongside global leaders including BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Julius Baer, JPMorgan Chase, and Addepar.The awards ceremony, held on 23 April 2026 at London’s historic Glaziers Hall, brought together senior executives from banking, wealth management, and financial technology sectors to celebrate excellence in innovation, performance, and technology adoption.Oxvalue.AI was recognised in two major categories:- Best Supplier for Alternative Investment Technology- Best Supplier for Use of AIThe honour was received by Professor Xiaolan Fu, Founder and Chairman of Oxvalue.AI, alongside members of the company’s senior leadership team.“This recognition reflects the growing importance of data-driven approaches to asset valuation, particularly at a time when intangible assets make up an increasing share of enterprise value,” said Professor Fu. “We are proud to be contributing to a new generation of tools that improve transparency, comparability, and confidence across private and alternative markets.”At the heart of Oxvalue.AI’s offering is its proprietary VEST (Valuation of Early-Stage Technology) platform, which combines large-scale datasets with advanced algorithmic models to assess the value of startups, technology-led firms, and intangible assets. The platform addresses rising market demand for modern valuation tools as traditional methods face limitations in increasingly complex investment environments.The recognition comes amid accelerating interest in private markets, venture capital, and alternative asset classes, where investors are seeking better insight in markets often characterised by uncertainty and limited transparency.Oxvalue.AI is continuing to expand its international partnerships with financial institutions, enterprises, and public-sector organisations, supporting a broader shift across financial services toward the adoption of advanced analytics and AI-enabled decision-making.As global balance sheets become increasingly shaped by intellectual property, data, software, and brand value, Oxvalue.AI believes innovative valuation frameworks will play a critical role in helping markets better understand and price the assets of the future.About Oxvalue.AIOxvalue.AI is a University of Oxford spinout delivering AI-powered valuation and investment intelligence solutions for startups, private markets, and intangible assets. Combining academic research, large-scale data, and machine learning, the company helps investors, institutions, and enterprises make smarter decisions in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.Address: 3a Market Place, Woodstock OX20 1SY, UK.

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