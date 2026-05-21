SUNSHINE Outdoor Commissions $70M Vietnam Phase II Factory, Establishing Dual-Base Manufacturing Across China & Vietnam

Sunshine-Outdoor Furniture Wholesale Sunshine Outdoor-Vietnam manufacturing base Sunshine's Vietnam Base for Outdoor Furniture

ZHEJIANG, CHINA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNSHINE Outdoor, a global leader in outdoor furniture OEM/ODM manufacturing, has officially commissioned its Vietnam Phase II factory following a total investment of $70 million. The 100,000-square-meter facility is now in full-scale production, completing the company's long-planned dual-base manufacturing strategy across China and Vietnam.

The new factory operates in tandem with SUNSHINE's established headquarters and production base in Wuyi, Zhejiang, where the company has manufactured camping furniture, beach furniture, and garden furniture since 2004. Together, the two facilities give SUNSHINE a combined monthly production capacity exceeding 2.2 million units, supported by more than 1,800 employees.

Dual-Base Strategy Addresses Global Supply Chain Priorities

The decision to expand into Vietnam reflects a broader industry shift. As global retailers and brand owners increasingly seek geographically diversified sourcing to mitigate supply chain risk, SUNSHINE's dual-base model offers a concrete solution. The Vietnam facility shortens lead times for customers in Southeast Asia, while the China base continues to serve established markets across Europe, North America, and Oceania.

"Our partners told us they need supply chain flexibility without compromising quality or cost," said a SUNSHINE Outdoor spokesperson. "Two facilities operating under unified quality standards give them exactly that — the ability to allocate orders based on tariff conditions, shipping routes, and delivery timelines."

Both factories share identical quality-system standards, including inventory inspection, in-line production checks, load and weathering testing, and AQL sampling. Products from both sites carry BSCI, FSC, GRS, REACH, EN 581, and ISO 9001/14001/45001 certifications.

Innovation Engine Remains Central

SUNSHINE maintains four R&D centers — in Shanghai, Zhejiang, the United States, and Europe — that develop over 80 new products annually, with more than 50% receiving patent protection. As a leading outdoor furniture manufacturer, the company has invested over RMB 70 million in smart manufacturing infrastructure, including robotic welding lines, automated conveyor systems, and AI-powered warehousing, ensuring consistent output quality across both production sites.

The company's product portfolio spans portable camping chairs, beach loungers, aluminum garden dining sets, modular sofa collections, and indoor-outdoor versatility lines — serving OEM programs for over 50 internationally recognized retail brands.

Vietnam Facility Details

SUNSHINE's manufacturing in Vietnam campus began Phase I operations in prior years and completed the Phase II expansion with construction of 100,000 square meters of production and warehousing space. The site leverages Vietnam's strategic advantages — including a young workforce, favorable trade agreements, and proximity to major shipping lanes — to complement SUNSHINE's China-based capabilities.

The facility is now fully operational and accepting production orders.

About SUNSHINE Outdoor

SUNSHINE Outdoor (Zhejiang Sunshine Leisure Products Co., Ltd.) is one of China's largest outdoor furniture manufacturers and exporters, headquartered in Wuyi, Zhejiang. Founded in 2004, the company operates dual production facilities in China and Vietnam, four international R&D centers, and regional offices in Shanghai, the United States, and Germany. SUNSHINE serves 50+ leading global brands — including major retailers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific — with end-to-end OEM/ODM solutions spanning design, prototyping, manufacturing, quality control, and logistics. All products meet international certification standards including BSCI, FSC, GRS, REACH, EN 581, and ISO 9001/14001/45001.

For more information or partnership inquiries, visit https://www.sunshine-outdoor.com.

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