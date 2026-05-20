Smart Street Lighting Market Leading Players and How They Maintain Advantage

Smart Street Lighting Market Segments

The Business Research Company’s Smart Street Lighting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart street lighting market is dominated by a mix of global lighting equipment manufacturers and specialized smart city and IoT solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced LED lighting systems, sensor-integrated adaptive controls, remote monitoring and management platforms, and energy-efficient connectivity solutions to strengthen market presence and improve urban infrastructure efficiency. Emphasis on energy savings, sustainability goals, public safety enhancement, and integration with smart city digital infrastructure systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving smart city and intelligent lighting sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Smart Street Lighting Market?

•According to our research, Signify Holding led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The smart lighting solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the smart street lighting market, provides a wide range of connected LED lighting systems, intelligent street lighting controls, IoT-enabled lighting management platforms, and energy-efficient urban lighting solutions that support smart city infrastructure, municipal lighting networks, and public safety applications environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Street Lighting Market?

Major companies operating in the smart street lighting market are Signify Holding, Itron Inc., Telensa Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Hubbell Lighting Inc., GE Lighting, Zumtobel Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Havells Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., CREE Inc., Flashnet, DimOnOff, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shanghai SANSI Technology Co. Ltd., Quantela, Tvilight Smart City Lighting, Bridgelux Inc., Petra Systems Inc., SYSKA LED Lights.

How Concentrated Is The Smart Street Lighting Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 8% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by the need for interoperability with smart city infrastructure, compliance with energy efficiency and municipal lighting standards, high initial deployment costs, and the requirement for reliable connectivity and long-term system performance in urban environments. Leading players such as Signify Holding, Itron Inc., Telensa Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, and Hubbell Lighting Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified smart lighting and IoT-enabled infrastructure portfolios, established municipal and utility partnerships, global deployment networks, and continuous innovation in connected LED systems, adaptive lighting controls, and smart city integration platforms. As demand for energy-efficient urban infrastructure, intelligent traffic and public safety solutions, and scalable smart city lighting systems grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oSignify Holding (1%)

oItron Inc. (1%)

oTelensa Limited (1%)

oSchneider Electric SE (1%)

oSiemens AG (1%)

oOsram Licht AG (1%)

oAcuity Brands Lighting Inc. (1%)

oHoneywell International Inc. (1%)

oEaton Corporation PLC (1%)

oHubbell Lighting Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Smart Street Lighting Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the smart street lighting market include Nichia Corporation, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Bridgelux, Inc., Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., ams-OSRAM AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Smart Street Lighting Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the smart street lighting market include Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, WESCO International Inc., Graybar Electric Company, HD Supply Holdings Inc., Fastenal Company, W.W. Grainger, Inc., Ferguson Enterprises Inc., City Electrical Factors, Onninen Oy, EECOL Electric Corp., Nedco Electrical Wholesalers, Westburne, Border States, RS Group plc, Future Electronics Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., ScanSource Inc., Redington Limited, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Smart Street Lighting Market?

•Major end users in the smart street lighting market include Transport for London, Singapore Land Transport Authority, Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting, New York City Department of Transportation, Barcelona City Council, Dubai Municipality, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, Mumbai Smart City Development Corporation, National Highways Authority of India, Enel X, Veolia Environnement S.A., EDF, Iberdrola, Engie.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Solar-powered LED street lighting systems are transforming the smart street lighting market by enabling energy-efficient urban illumination, remote diagnostics, and adaptive deployment across city infrastructure.

•Example: In March 2026, the City of Los Angeles launched a street light initiative to repair and replace 60,000 streetlights using solar-powered and smart energy-efficient lighting systems.

•Its initiative integrates off-grid solar units, battery backup, and digital monitoring systems to ensure uninterrupted illumination, improve maintenance response, and enhance urban safety and operational efficiency.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Smart Street Lighting Systems Enhancing Energy Efficiency and Urban Safety

•IoT-Enabled Lighting Controls Improving Energy Optimization and Operational Reliability

•Modern Urban Lighting Infrastructure Supporting Smart City Development and Sustainability

•AI-Driven Monitoring Systems Enhancing Automation and Efficiency in Lighting Operations

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