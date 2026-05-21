Lab-Driven Analysis Reveals Over 80% of At-Risk Patients Received No Follow-Up Testing

Vivica - ACCU Reference: Study Results

A study finds over 80% of at-risk patients received no follow-up testing, highlighting laboratory data’s role in identifying patient care gaps.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivica LabReports™ team announced findings from a study it conducted in partnership with ACCU Reference Medical Lab. The study analyzed laboratory data from 2 cohorts representing 84,259 patient records and found that over 80% of patients in both cohorts did not receive the full spectrum of recommended tests.The study was conducted using Vivica LabReports™, a proactive laboratory-assisted software platform that compares lab orders against established U.S. clinical guidelines in response to providers' requests, identifying potential testing gaps and notifying treating physicians. The patient data and operational infrastructure for the study were provided by ACCU Reference Medical Lab, a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited medical reference laboratory based in New Jersey, recognized for its broad diagnostic capabilities and multi-state presence across key U.S. regions.Key findings from the study:- Only 15% of patients (4,037 of 26,949) with high A1C and normal creatinine received the recommended Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio test, highlighting a significant gap in essential testing.- 46% of males and 40% of females tested showed abnormal kidney function results, indicating a substantial portion of at-risk patients among those who did not receive the Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio test. Projections suggest that approximately 43% of the 22,912 patients who missed the test, a combined average across genders, are at risk of kidney disease.- In a separate cohort, 85% of patients with low hemoglobin did not receive follow-up tests for any of Iron, Ferritin, or B12.The findings are based on patient records analyzed for the 2024 study period."Laboratories sit on some of the most clinically actionable data in the healthcare system," said Alexander Ostrovsky, Vivica's founder. "This study demonstrates that when labs are equipped with the right analytical tools, they can support physicians in better informed clinical decisions, contributing to improved patient outcomes and the achievement of value-based care goals."Beyond supporting healthcare providers with actionable intelligence to address potential care gaps, Vivica LabReports™ provides a benefit for the laboratory itself. By ensuring testing aligns with clinical guidelines, the platform supports sustainable scaling by helping uncover missed billable opportunities and reduce unreimbursed testing.The study was published through the Project Santa Fe Foundation's Clinical Lab 2.0 initiative. Full report is available at:About VivicaDeveloped by New York-based Life Data Lab, LLC, the Vivica suite is a cloud-native technology ecosystem designed to support modern clinical laboratory operations. VivicaLIMS automates complex workflows and enables labs to scale efficiently.Vivica LabReports™ acts as the intelligence layer, surfacing actionable insights into potential patient care gaps.VivicaLIMS is a registered Class I laboratory information management system.Learn more at https://vivica.us

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