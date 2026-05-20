Nomad eSIM Joins Forces with beIN SPORTS to Keep French Open Fans Connected

As sports tourism reaches new heights, Nomad eSIM is making sure travelling tennis fans never miss a moment, on or off the court.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomad eSIM has announced a new partnership with beIN SPORTS, the official broadcaster of Roland-Garros, ahead of the 2026 French Open, running from Monday 18 May to Sunday 7 June 2026.The collaboration arrives as sports tourism continues to surge globally, with fans increasingly travelling across continents to experience the atmosphere, emotion and energy of live sporting events in person. From packed stadiums to iconic tournament venues, "passion travel" is redefining how people choose to explore the world.As part of its continued push to keep sports fans connected while travelling, Nomad eSIM has increasingly aligned itself with major global sporting moments and audiences. The brand has previously partnered with leading sports events including Formula 1, the Australian Open and the English Premier League , giving fans seamless connectivity while following some of the world's biggest sporting moments across the globe.This summer, thousands of international tennis fans will descend on Paris to witness the world's best players battle it out on the iconic red clay courts. But in an era where every journey is powered by connectivity, from navigating the Paris Metro to uploading match-day content in real time, staying connected has become an essential part of the live sports experience.Through its partnership with beIN SPORTS, Nomad is helping fans stay connected from the moment they land, with seamless, high-speed eSIM connectivity across France and Europe.To celebrate the collaboration, Nomad is offering 30% off all eSIM plans with promo code RG30, valid until 30 June 2026.What Fans Get with RG30- 30% off all Nomad eSIM plans with code RG30Why Nomad eSIM is Ideal for Roland-Garos Travel:- Instant 5G connectivity across France and Europe- No roaming fees or physical SIM swapping- Fast activation before departure or upon landing in Paris- Flexible plans designed for multi-country European travel Unlimited Europe and UK plans available for short or extended tripsThe Rise of Passion TravelMore fans than ever are travelling internationally to experience the biggest sporting moments live, turning events like Roland-Garros into bucket-list trips rather than just tournaments. But while fans are travelling further for unforgettable experiences, staying connected abroad can still be frustrating. That's exactly why Nomad partnered with beIN SPORTS, helping fans stay seamlessly connected throughout the tournament, wherever their passions take them."Passion travel is reshaping how fans experience sport globally, and partnering with beIN SPORTS felt like a natural fit because both brands are deeply connected to the fan experience," said Shern Ng, General Manager at Nomad eSIM. “More and more people are traveling internationally for major sporting events, and staying connected has become a simple but important part of that journey, whether that’s navigating a new city, sharing moments with friends or keeping in touch with family back home. At Nomad, we want to help travellers get more out of every trip through connectivity that feels seamless and reliable wherever they are”###About Nomad eSIMNomad eSIM is a global connectivity solution for modern travelers, offering instant, reliable data in over 200 destinations, no physical SIM cards required. With high-speed access on trusted local networks and flexible, modular plans, Nomad ensures travelers stay connected seamlessly. From weekend getaways to multi-country adventures or following your favorite sports team abroad, Nomad keeps you connected every step of the way, delivering more value with every trip.

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