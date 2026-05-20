Private Exhibition Celebrates the Legacy of Jean-Paul Riopelle Through 'Six Degrees of Entanglement'

Jean-Paul Riopelle, Sans titre, 1958, oil on paper mounted on canvas, 79.5 x 59 cm Jean-Paul Riopelle, B.C., 1961, 45 x 43 x 28 cm, unique bronze

TORONTO, CANADA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new curated exhibition titled “Six Degrees of Entanglement” will present an exceptional selection of works by celebrated Canadian artist Jean-Paul Riopelle, focusing on the transformative decades of the 1950s and 1960s that established him as one of the most influential figures in postwar abstract art.Curated by Fabrice Marcolini, the exhibition brings together a carefully assembled group of works reflecting Riopelle’s evolution from his early years in Quebec through his rise in the Paris and international art scenes. The presentation highlights the artist’s groundbreaking palette-knife technique, dynamic abstraction, and lasting influence on modern art.Jean-Paul Riopelle was a major contributor to the Refus Global movement and became internationally recognized through exhibitions including the Venice Biennale, representation by Pierre Matisse Gallery in New York, and the UNESCO Prize awarded in 1962.“This exhibition pays tribute to the period of Riopelle’s career that reshaped the international perception of Canadian modern art and continues to influence collectors, curators, and artists worldwide,” said curator Fabrice Marcolini.The exhibition also explores Riopelle’s artistic relationships and cultural impact, including connections with American painter Joan Mitchell and major collectors and institutions associated with his work over several decades.Designed for private collectors, art professionals, and international cultural audiences, “Six Degrees of Entanglement” positions Riopelle’s legacy within the broader narrative of twentieth-century abstraction and contemporary art history.About Jean-Paul RiopelleJean-Paul Riopelle (1923–2002) was a Canadian painter and sculptor internationally recognized for his innovative abstract expressionist works. Associated with the Automatistes and the Refus Global manifesto, Riopelle became one of Canada’s most celebrated modern artists, exhibiting globally and earning critical acclaim for his distinctive technique and monumental compositions.

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