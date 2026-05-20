MOTOCADDY ELECTRIC CADDIES USED BY UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING TO WIN THE GOLFWEEK NATIONAL GOLF INVITATIONAL

The University of Wyoming team used Motocaddy products en route to victory at the Golfweek Women’s National Golf Invitational (NGI) over the weekend

NGI event marked the first time an electric caddy was used in NCAA golf

This is a real landmark moment for Motocaddy and the electric caddy market as a whole, and we are proud to be leading the charge in helping collegiate golfers get the best out of their game.” — Andy Warren, VP of Sales at Motocaddy

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motocaddy , the world’s leading electric caddy brand, announced today that the University of Wyoming used its game-enhancing products en route to victory at the Golfweek Women’s National Golf Invitational ( NGI ) over the weekend.The 54-hole stroke-play event, held at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Maricopa, Arizona, saw the University of Wyoming’s four lowest players experience a Motocaddy M1 DHC electric caddy to help secure a record-breaking wire-to-wire victory in the fourth edition of the Women’s NGI. The Wyoming Cowgirls carded an impressive three-round total of 873 (+9) to beat the previous NGI record by four strokes.From a performance standpoint, participants who used an electric caddy scored six shots better on average than those who opted to carry their clubs. This included a three-shot difference in the final round alone, where using an electric caddy provided a clear advantage in the hot and windy conditions when fatigue had undoubtedly set in.Motocaddy’s sponsorship of the NGI offered participants the unique opportunity to experience an electric caddy for the first time in NCAA golf, with 70% of players using an electric caddy, and 85% of the field relying on a Motocaddy product (electric caddy or push cart) to play without the strain of carrying a golf bag over the three days. The final leaderboard showed that nine out of the top 12 players used a Motocaddy product over the weekend.“We’d like to congratulate the University of Wyoming team on their success at the NGI where we were thrilled to see such strong usage of our leading products,” says Andy Warren, VP of Sales at Motocaddy. “This is a real landmark moment for Motocaddy and the electric caddy market as a whole, and we are proud to be leading the charge in helping collegiate golfers get the best out of their game.”Commenting on the response from participants, Golfweek’s Lance Ringler, NGI Tournament Director, says: “It was really cool to see so many players using the electric carts. All the comments were positive, with most saying how easy it was! To have the NGI be the first college tournament to use this was exciting for us. This week represented something that could become more widespread in college golf.”According to Josey Stender, Head Women’s Golf Coach at the University of Wyoming, Motocaddy electric caddies were a tremendous benefit to her team throughout the competition. “From the initial instruction through to the competition itself, the user-experience was seamless, and the caddies really supported each player’s physical and mental endurance – especially in the heat when tiredness kicked in,” she says. “They relieved the enormous stress of carrying a golf bag for three successive rounds and we’d absolutely look to use again if permitted.”The Motocaddy electric caddy range is comprised of the award-winning M7 GPS REMOTE and M7 REMOTE, offering ultra-responsive remote navigation and exceptional control on all terrains; the M5 GPS DHC, featuring next-generation GPS software and a 3.5” LCD touchscreen display; and the M1 DHC models, widely recognized as the world’s simplest-to-use compact-folding model. Each model showcases strikingly modern looks with advanced technology, premium finishes and a streamlined design to deliver a smarter, more intuitive walking experience.Additionally, the individual champion used a Motocaddy QB2 push cart on her way to a tournament-record victory, following rounds of 71, 68 and 70 for a three-day total of 209 (6-under par).“The entire Motocaddy team is incredibly proud of the association with the NGI and we are delighted with the overwhelmingly positive reaction to our game-enhancing products,” adds Warren. “It’s made us super excited to work with coaches and players at next week’s men’s event and showcase why using an electric caddy is the best decision an elite-level golfer can make.”For more information about Motocaddy products, including electric caddies, push carts, bags, and accessories, please visit www.motocaddy.us , email andy.warren@motocaddy.com or follow @motocaddyusa across all social media platforms.

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