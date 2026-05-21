DataGreat Launches AI-Native Market Intelligence Platform Built for Travel and Hospitality

The DataGreat platform interface, showing the Country Snapshot workflow, one of eight named research presets covering 42 tourism economies. SOLUSTIQ YAZILIM VE YAPAY ZEKA TEKNOLOJILERI AS The DataGreat platform interface, showing the Country Snapshot workflow, one of eight named research presets covering 42 tourism economies.

With 38+ AI modules covering competitive pricing, demand forecasting and brand sentiment, DataGreat targets travel and hospitality decision-makers.

Travel has spent twenty years bolting horizontal market research tools onto vertical problems. DataGreat is built around how hospitality actually runs.” — Alper Tekin, Founder, DataGreat

EDIRNE, TURKEY, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataGreat, the AI-native market intelligence platform developed by Turkey-based vertical AI company Solustiq, today announced the public launch of its travel and hospitality-focused product suite. Built around the positioning "Great decisions start with great data," DataGreat consolidates 38 specialized research modules into a single AI platform aimed at hotels, tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), online travel agencies (OTAs), and tourism boards.

The launch directly challenges a market long dominated by horizontal market research suites — tools that, in DataGreat's framing, were never designed for the operational pace or data structures of the travel industry.

"Travel and hospitality have spent twenty years bolting horizontal market research tools onto vertical problems," said Alper Tekin, Founder of DataGreat and CEO of Solustiq. "A hotel revenue manager doesn't need a generic survey platform. They need real-time competitive pricing intelligence, demand signal tracking, and brand sentiment analysis — built around the way hospitality actually runs. That's what DataGreat is."

38+ MODULES, ONE VERTICAL

Unlike horizontal AI market research platforms that require customers to configure generic tools for travel-specific use cases, DataGreat ships with pre-built modules organized into five intelligence categories:

Competitive Intelligence — competitor pricing surveillance, rate parity tracking, distribution channel analysis, and OTA benchmarking.

Demand Intelligence — destination demand forecasting, source market analysis, seasonal trend detection, and event impact modeling.

Brand & Reputation Intelligence — review aggregation across TripAdvisor, Booking.com, Google, and regional platforms; sentiment analysis; crisis detection.

Operational Intelligence — supply-side capacity tracking, hotel inventory shifts, route launches, and infrastructure development monitoring.

Customer Intelligence — traveler persona analysis, behavior segmentation, and conversion funnel diagnostics.

Each module operates as a standalone AI agent that can be deployed independently or composed into multi-step research workflows. DataGreat's underlying architecture is built on a vertical-aware data layer trained on travel industry taxonomies, distribution protocols, and regulatory frameworks across multiple jurisdictions.

WHY A VERTICAL PLATFORM MATTERS

The market for AI-powered competitive intelligence is projected to exceed $20 billion globally by 2028, but industry analysts increasingly argue that the next wave of value capture will go to vertical specialists rather than horizontal incumbents.

"The horizontal players give you a hammer and tell you everything is a nail," Tekin said. "We give travel and hospitality executives a toolbox built specifically for what they actually have to decide on Monday morning: should I match my competitor's rate drop, where is next quarter's demand actually coming from, and what does the market think about my brand right now."

DataGreat is built on AI-native foundations rather than retrofitted onto a legacy SaaS codebase — a distinction Tekin describes as critical. "If you weren't AI-native from day one, you're effectively a database with a chatbot bolted on. We started with agentic AI as the substrate, and built the product surface around that."

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

DataGreat is available immediately at datagreat.com, with module-based subscription pricing designed to allow customers to start with a single intelligence stream and expand. Enterprise tiers include white-label deployments for tourism boards and regional DMCs.

The platform is currently being piloted by select hospitality groups and B2B travel operators across Turkey, the Gulf region, and Europe, including Safaryar Holidays, the TURSAB-licensed B2B hotel wholesaler (license No. 10028) operating across Europe and the Middle East.

ABOUT DATAGREAT

DataGreat is an AI-native market intelligence platform purpose-built for the travel and hospitality industry. Featuring 38+ specialized research modules across competitive, demand, brand, operational, and customer intelligence, DataGreat enables hotels, tour operators, DMCs, OTAs, and tourism boards to make data-driven decisions in real time. DataGreat is developed and operated by Solustiq, a Turkey-based vertical AI company building AI infrastructure for the global travel industry.

ABOUT SOLUSTIQ

Solustiq (Solustiq Yazılım ve Yapay Zeka Teknolojileri A.Ş.) is a vertical AI company building AI-native software for the global travel and tourism industry. Headquartered in Edirne, Turkey, with operations in Istanbul and a Dubai entity (Tech In Wise IT Solutions L.L.C), Solustiq operates a portfolio of products including DataGreat, SkilledAgents, VibePy, and Vuln0x. Founded by Alper Tekin.

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