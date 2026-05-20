Solustiq Emerges as Turkey's First Vertical AI Company Built for the Global Travel Industry

SOLUSTIQ YAZILIM VE YAPAY ZEKA TEKNOLOJILERI AS The DataGreat platform interface, showing the Country Snapshot workflow, one of eight named research presets covering 42 tourism economies. Alper Tekin - SOLUSTIQ AI

Solustiq bets that the $11 trillion global travel industry needs purpose-built vertical AI, not generic copilots.

The travel industry doesn't need another general-purpose chatbot. It needs AI built for how the industry actually runs.” — Alper Tekin, Founder & CEO, Solustiq

EDIRNE, TURKEY, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solustiq, the Turkey-based software and artificial intelligence company, today announced its strategic positioning as the country's first vertical AI company built specifically for the global travel and tourism industry. Operating from Edirne with offices in Istanbul and Dubai, Solustiq is constructing the AI infrastructure layer that the world's largest service industry has been missing.

The travel and tourism sector contributes over $11 trillion to global GDP and employs one in ten workers worldwide, yet remains one of the least technologically modernized verticals. While generic AI copilots and horizontal foundation models continue to dominate headlines, Solustiq is part of a growing movement of "vertical AI" companies — startups building AI products tailored to the deep workflows, data structures, and regulatory realities of a single industry.

"The travel industry doesn't need another general-purpose chatbot. It needs AI that understands GDS systems, hotel inventory APIs, regulatory frameworks like TURSAB, and the operational rhythm of a tour operator at 3 a.m. when a flight gets cancelled," said Alper Tekin, Founder and CEO of Solustiq. "That's the gap we're building into."

A PORTFOLIO APPROACH TO VERTICAL AI

Solustiq's strategy departs from the single-product SaaS playbook. The company operates a portfolio of AI-native products targeting distinct layers of the travel technology stack:

DataGreat — an AI market intelligence platform with 38+ specialized modules for travel and hospitality competitive research, operating under the positioning "Great decisions start with great data."

SkilledAgents — a no-code platform allowing travel agencies and DMCs to build their own AI agents for booking, customer service, and itinerary planning.

VibePy — an AI code generation engine producing FastAPI backends, used internally to accelerate Solustiq's own product development.

Vuln0x — an autonomous AI penetration testing platform safeguarding the cyber posture of travel and hospitality clients handling sensitive PII.

Each product addresses a discrete pain point in the travel value chain, but they share a common substrate: domain-specific training data, vertical-aware workflows, and integrations with industry-standard protocols including OCTO, hotel API specifications from Hotelbeds and RateHawk, and TURSAB-compliant operational frameworks.

PROOF IN THE FIELD

Solustiq's vertical AI thesis is not theoretical. The company's sister operation, Safaryar Holidays — a TURSAB-licensed B2B hotel wholesaler and destination management company (license No. 10028) headquartered in Istanbul — serves as both customer and testbed for the platform. Safaryar's agency partners across Europe, the Gulf region, and Central Asia use Solustiq-built tools daily, providing the kind of real-world feedback loop that purely B2B SaaS companies typically take years to assemble.

The company also operates a portfolio of more than 90 travel-related domains, including landmark properties such as hagiasophia.com, galatatower.com, and dolmabahcesarayi.com — used as content and distribution channels for AI-generated travel intelligence.

WHY NOW

Three forces, Tekin argues, make 2026 the inflection point for vertical AI in travel:

First, the unbundling of legacy GDS oligopolies — Amadeus, Sabre, and Travelport face their first credible challenge in decades as AI-native infrastructure providers reach commercial maturity.

Second, the collapse of "build vs. buy" economics — small and mid-sized travel agencies, previously priced out of custom software, can now deploy AI agents at SaaS price points.

Third, regulatory tailwinds in the EU and Turkey — including Turkey's Cybersecurity Law 7545 — are forcing modernization of travel sector infrastructure on timelines the legacy stack cannot meet.

"We're not asking the travel industry to adopt AI," Tekin said. "We're asking it to choose between vertical AI built by people who understand the industry, or horizontal AI built by people who don't. We think that's a much easier conversation."

ABOUT SOLUSTIQ

Solustiq (Solustiq Yazılım ve Yapay Zeka Teknolojileri A.Ş.) is a vertical AI company building AI-native software for the global travel and tourism industry. Headquartered in Edirne, Turkey, with operations in Istanbul and a Dubai entity (Tech In Wise IT Solutions L.L.C), Solustiq operates a portfolio of products including DataGreat, SkilledAgents, VibePy, and Vuln0x. The company was founded by Alper Tekin, a solo founder with a parallel background running TURSAB-licensed B2B travel operations through Safaryar Holidays.

Solustiq's Proactive Approach

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