ChackTok Surpasses 13 Million Photos and Videos Processed; LINKSIGN UK Outlines 2026 Operator-First Roadmap

390,000+ operators, 65,000+ devices: ChackTok hits 13M processed media as LINKSIGN UK expands startup support and broadens hardware compatibility.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChackTok , a professional event imaging software platform operated by LINKSIGN UK CO., LTD , today announced it has surpassed 13 million photos and videos processed across more than 65,000 connected devices, serving over 390,000 registered operators worldwide.The milestone comes from the platform's own backend event and device records. It covers content captured, processed, and delivered through ChackTok-powered photo booths, robotic camera arms, and 3D scanning systems. To date, ChackTok has supported more than 600,000 commercial events on the platform — weddings, brand activations, retail pop-ups, corporate conferences with on-site lead capture, and trade-show installations. On an average day, 1,000+ operators run live events through ChackTok, and 10,000+ end guests generate photos and videos through the platform.What 13 million pieces of media actually meansA 13 million number is easy to print and easy to dismiss. The operational layer behind it is less abstract. To process 13 million captures, a software platform has to survive the conditions photo booth operators actually work in: venues with no Wi-Fi, weekends with four back-to-back gigs, group shots of 15 people on an overhead 360 rig, and a guest who wants their video on TikTok before the cocktail hour ends.ChackTok runs the same operator-facing app across 360 photo booths (standard, tempered glass platform, and Sky 360 overhead), Magic Mirror booths, iPad open-air booths, Glambot 6-axis robotic camera arms, and full-body 3D scanners. Motor control runs over Bluetooth instead of venue Wi-Fi. Capture continues offline and reconciles to the cloud once connectivity returns. Branding overlays, QR sharing, SMS, and email delivery all live in the same event template the operator already built the weekend before.In other words, 13 million is a load number, not a marketing number.2026 roadmap: three commitments to operatorsAlongside the milestone, LINKSIGN UK CO., LTD outlined three public commitments that will define ChackTok's 2026 development direction. These commitments reflect the operational patterns ChackTok sees across its highest-volume operator base.• One app, every form factor. ChackTok will continue consolidating its operator-facing app so a single login, template library, and sharing chain runs every booth type an operator owns — from 360 platforms and Sky 360 overhead rigs to Magic Mirror, Glambot, 3D scanners, and iPad booths. The goal is to remove the need to swap software when an operator swaps hardware on the floor.• Startup and small business support. ChackTok will expand dedicated onboarding, pricing tiers, and growth resources for independent operators, small event businesses, and first-time booth owners. The intent is to give operators at the earliest stage of their business the same software foundation that high-volume operators depend on — without the setup overhead that typically comes with enterprise-grade tooling.• Expanded hardware compatibility. ChackTok is broadening its list of supported hardware brands and device configurations. As more booth manufacturers and component suppliers are added to the compatibility list, operators will be able to source hardware from a wider range of vendors and run it through a single software stack — building out a more complete and open photo booth ecosystem.Quote"Feature count is the wrong scoreboard for this category," said a spokesperson for ChackTok. "The platform that wins the next five years is the one that lets an operator run their tenth wedding of the month with the same calm as their first. That is what we are building toward."Operators and event professionals can learn more at chacktok.com.About ChackTokChackTok is a professional software platform for global event imaging and interactive device applications, covering system control, event workflow, and content output for photo booths, 3D scanning systems, robotic camera arms, and related interactive imaging equipment. ChackTok's headquarters and overseas operating entity is LINKSIGN UK CO., LTD (United Kingdom).

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