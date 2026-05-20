Nudie Jeans is launching a live music series that asks you to put your phone away. Then streams it on Veeps.

Nudie Jeans and Goldmine Magazine present Tomorrow's Tracks, live in store at Nudie Jeans Soho, May 21st. Bad Nerves headline alongside May The Muse and Dear Boy and the Noise. Free entry with RSVP. Nudie Jeans and Goldmine Magazine called the unsigned. Two support slots, one night in Soho. Bad Nerves headline Tomorrow's Tracks on May 21st at Nudie Jeans Soho. Nudie Jeans Soho, 29 D'Arblay Street. Home of Tomorrow's Tracks, May 21st.

Nudie Jeans, Goldmine and Veeps bring unsigned and established artists into the same room for one night in Soho. The catch: leave your phone in your pocket.

We've always believed the best things happen outside the mainstream. A band in a small room, no barriers, no bullshit. That's where it all starts. And that's where we want to find what comes next.” — Joakim Levin, co-founder of Nudie Jeans.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking through as a new artist has never been easy. But in 2026, the challenge has shifted. Musicians are no longer competing only on stage. They are competing in feeds, in formats, in algorithms. Having a great live show is no longer always enough. Artists are expected to arrive with a following, a presence, something that works in 15 seconds. Tomorrow's Tracks is a direct response to that.Launching May 21 at Nudie Jeans Soho, 29 D'Arblay Street, London, the new live series from Nudie Jeans, Goldmine Magazine and Veeps puts unsigned and established artists on the same floor, in the same room, with no stage between them and the crowd. No heavy production. No distance. Just live music up close.Bad Nerves headline the first edition. The UK punk outfit have built a reputation as one of the most explosive live acts in the country, the kind of band that makes a room feel like it might not survive the set. Alongside them, two unsigned acts who earned their spot the old-fashioned way: Dear Boy and the Noise, a high-voltage rock 'n' roll band from Chelmsford, Essex built on grit, filthy bass lines and hooks you can't shake, and May The Muse, the project of Berlin-based singer-songwriter Désirée Mishoe, who was kicked out of a choir at 12 for having too distinctive a voice. Blending neo-soul, rock, goth, country and pop, she is exactly the kind of artist this series was built for."We've always believed the best things happen outside the mainstream," says Joakim Levin, co-founder of Nudie Jeans. "A band in a small room, no barriers, no bullshit. That's where it all starts. And that's where we want to find what comes next.""The people who make up Nudie Jeans support music culture. That's why this works," says Josh Madden, Chief Creative Officer at Veeps."Giving unsigned artists the chance to play alongside one of the next big rock bands, in a room like this, is something I'm genuinely proud to be part of. This is just the beginning," adds Josh Beech, Veeps."Goldmine is proud to be supporting music's future stars alongside one of the best denim players out there. This is exactly the kind of collaboration we want to be part of," says Patrick Prince, Editor-in-Chief, Goldmine Magazine.It is also worth noting that audiences today often spend more time filming shows than experiencing them. Sending snaps, getting the clip, proving they were there. The best moments rarely translate well to a screen. Tomorrow's Tracks is built around the idea that the live moment comes first. The show will be streamed on Veeps afterwards for those who could not be in the room.Guests on the night will find limited edition Bad Nerves live vinyl, exclusive Bad Nerves x Nudie Jeans t-shirts, complimentary copies of Goldmine Magazine with Bad Nerves on the cover, and Sig Brew beers.If the London edition lands as intended, Tomorrow's Tracks will travel. Next stop: somewhere across the Atlantic.Free entry. Limited capacity. RSVP required but does not guarantee entry.About Nudie JeansNudie Jeans kicked off in Gothenburg in 2001, fueled by a love for dry denim, punk music and snus. Founded by Maria Erixon Levin and Joakim Levin, the brand has sustainability and human rights at its core. Every pair is meant to be repaired, not replaced, and free repairs are available in Nudie Jeans stores worldwide. Creating vintage, not garbage.About VeepsVeeps is a live streaming platform built by artists, for artists. Founded by Joel and Benji Madden, it gives musicians full control over how they reach their audience, keeping the focus on the live experience and fair revenue for the people who make it happen.About Goldmine MagazineGoldmine is the world's largest circulation magazine dedicated to the music collector. Founded in 1974, it covers vinyl, artists and music culture with a focus on the records and moments that matter, from legends to the next generation.

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