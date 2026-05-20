BioCirc signs 7-year agreement with Microsoft to deliver 650,000 tons of carbon removal units

BioCirc

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioCirc has signed an agreement with Microsoft for the delivery of 650,000 high-durability carbon removal units (“CRUs”) over 7 years from BioCirc’s bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) platform. The agreement supports Microsoft’s ambition to become carbon negative by 2030 and advances the supply of high-quality, durable carbon removal solutions within the circular bioeconomy.Under the agreement, BioCirc’s most significant to date, BioCirc will deliver 100,000 CRUs per year, with initial deliveries beginning in the second half of 2026 and continuing through 2032. The CRUs will be generated from the capture and permanent storage of biogenic CO₂ from five of BioCirc’s biogas plants in Denmark, beginning at Favrskov BiogasEach CRU represents one metric ton of carbon dioxide that has been durably removed from the atmosphere and permanently stored in secure geologic formations beneath the Danish North Sea via Project Greensand. All relevant lifecycle emissions - from biomass sourcing, facility operations, and downstream transportation - will be accounted for to ensure net carbon removal. In addition, all biomass used in the project will meet stringent Danish eligibility requirements, and the facilities meet or exceed Denmark’s rigorous requirements for methane detection and release prevention through operational procedures and plant integrity.The agreement enables BioCirc to scale its integrated platform that combines biogas production, renewable energy, and CO₂ capture and storage (“CCS”). By leveraging multiple value streams from biogas operations, BioCirc aims to expand cost-effective CO2 abatement while supporting decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors such as agriculture and transport. BioCirc’s approach combines high technical readiness with operational expertise and will serve as a repeatable model that can be scaled to many of the 1,500+ biomethane production sites in Europe.“The agreement is a major milestone for BioCirc and a meaningful validation of our approach to delivering durable carbon removal,” says Bertel Maigaard, Group CEO at BioCirc, and continues: “We are thrilled to work with organizations such as Microsoft that are helping advance the market for durable carbon removal while addressing residual emissions and supporting global climate goals”.“The BioCirc project offers a durable and scalable approach to carbon removal while contributing to broader decarbonization of the energy system,”,says Phillip Goodman, Director of Carbon Removal Portfolio at Microsoft. “High-quality and scalable carbon removal solutions with rigorous carbon accounting, such as BioCirc’s, are critical to the development of a robust global carbon removal market.”Facts & figures:● BioCirc will deliver 100,000 CRUs per year to Microsoft from 2026 through 2032, with partial delivery in 2026 due to project ramp-up.● Carbon removals will be generated through BioCirc’s BECCS platform across five Danish biogas plants, beginning at Favrskov Biogas and followed by Vesthimmerland Biogas, Haderslev Biogas, Grønhøj Biogas and Vinkel Biogas.● Captured CO₂ will be permanently, geologically stored at the Greensand Future site in the Danish North Sea, injected approximately 1,500-1,800 metres beneath the seabed.● The project establishes a complete CCS value chain from decentralised capture to offshore storage and is supported by the Danish Energy Agency through the NECCS fund. Both the NECCS subsidy and Microsoft’s CDR purchase are necessary to make this project financially viable.BioCirc is a circular bioeconomy company that accelerates the green transition through low-cost, large-scale CO₂ abatement. Based on biogas, BioCirc develops, integrates, and operates energy solutions that utilize all value streams from biogas and related energy forms, reduce emissions, and strengthen the energy system. BioCirc’s ambition is to create an economically accessible green transition today, thereby contributing to a more secure and sustainable future.For more information, please visit www.biocirc.com Media contact: For further information, please contactpress@biocirc.com or +45 66 44 33 04

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