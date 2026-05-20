Uptime EV Charger Chooses Brightmerge to Optimize 38 EV Charging Sites as Industry Aims To Improve Site Performance

Three-party engagement signals a new standard for how CPOs evaluate and upgrade existing infrastructure

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a decade building EV charging infrastructure, the industry now faces a different and rapidly growing challenge: optimizing performance and financial returns across all sites, and especially at under-performing locations.Brightmerge ( www.brightmerge.com ), a specialist in EV charging site design and performance analytics, has been engaged by Uptime EV Charger ( www.uptimeev.com ) to conduct deep-dive site analyses on behalf of a third party across 38 operating locations in California, Oregon, and Washington. The goal is to identify precisely which operating locations can benefit from the greatest performance gains, and what targeted site-upgrades are required to achieve them. Using Brightmerge's proprietary solution, each of the 38 sites will be assessed for optimization opportunities spanning equipment configuration, energy storage integration, charger sizing, operational efficiency, and alignment with local traffic patterns and utility infrastructure.The stakes are significant. According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, nearly 80,000 public charging station locations now operate across the United States — a number that more than doubled since 2020 — with a substantial share of that installed base reaching the age at which, according to the ChargerHelp Annual Reliability Report, failure rates and performance degradation increase markedly. California, Oregon, and Washington are identified in that same report as among the states most affected. According to McKinsey’s analysis of fast-charging economics, the margin between loss and breakeven is narrow. A station at 15% utilization reaches profitability with just a 5% improvement in utilization - making optimized equipment sizing, energy management, and site design directly consequential to a CPO’s financial results. Brightmerge’s own work across operating sites suggests the realistic upside is even greater, reaching 25–30% performance improvement across a well-analyzed portfolio. According to the IEA’s Global EV Outlook 2025, as markets mature, network optimization - not expansion - becomes the primary lever for improving utilization and driver experience.According to Aviram Hadash, Brightmerge's CEO and co-founder, “The sites deployed five or six years ago were designed for a different environment. The grid has changed, vehicle capabilities have changed, and utilization patterns have changed. Our work consistently shows that 25–30% performance improvement is on the table for sites that have never been systematically re-evaluated. We are pleased to be delivering these benefits across enterprise portfolios through our ongoing partnership with Uptime - and invite any CPO serious about what their existing network is actually capable of to reach out to us”.Nick Casas, President & CEO of Uptime EV Charger, confirms: “Reliability and performance are not optional features of a charging network - they are the product. The Brightmerge SiteDesign tool gives us the analytical foundation to make confident, data-driven investment decisions across enterprise portfolios.”Brightmerge is actively inviting Charge Point Operators of any scale to explore what a structured site performance analysis could mean for their networks. More information is available at www.brightmerge.com About BrightmergeBrightmerge ( www.brightmerge.com ) is a software and analytics company specializing in EV charging site design and performance optimization, including Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Its proprietary SiteDesign tool enables Charge Point Operators, site developers, and energy infrastructure specialists to evaluate charging sites across equipment configuration, energy storage, utility constraints, and local demand - producing techno-financial reports and actionable recommendations for both greenfield deployments and existing operating sites.About Uptime EV ChargerUptime EV Charger ( www.uptimeev.com ) is your dedicated partner in E2E EV charging solutions. With our extensive network of certified electricians nationwide, we offer optimized EVSE solutions tailored to your sites. Our expertise ensures clear and transparent deliverables for national enterprise deployment. We give maximum uptime after charger installation, and our maintenance services guarantee swift turnaround within 24 to 48 hours, meeting SLA.

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