LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co., Ltd.

Empowering Global Pool Projects with Smart Filtration, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Automation Solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangdong, China, May 20 ——The global swimming pool equipment industry is undergoing a paradigm shift toward intelligent, energy-efficient, and sustainable water treatment solutions. As environmental regulations tighten and consumer expectations rise, Chinese manufacturers are emerging as key players in this transformation. Among them, LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co., Ltd. stands out with over three decades of innovation, a massive 90,000 m² facility, and a comprehensive product portfolio ranging from pool pumps to advanced oxidation disinfection systems. This article examines the top three Chinese swimming pool equipment manufacturers in 2026, highlighting their unique strengths and contributions to the industry.1. LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co., Ltd. – The Industry PioneerCompany Profile & ScaleFounded in 1989, LASWIM employs approximately 630 staff, including 53 engineers dedicated to R&D. The company operates a 90,000 m² manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 2,400,000 units. Exports account for 70% of total sales, with major markets spanning North America, South America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, East Asia, and Australia. LASWIM products are widely used worldwide through sales teams and cooperative partners in the USA, Australia, France, Spain, and other countries.Certifications & Quality AssuranceLASWIM is committed to ISO 9001 quality management standards and holds a comprehensive suite of international certifications. For example, the AOP100-400 Advanced Oxidation Process disinfection system has obtained CE-LVD certification (certificate number XTS20240516-S) for the MEA/APAC market. The LS series heat pump has LVD (CE) certification (certificate 0825002970-LVD) valid for EU, UK, EEA, MEA, and APAC. The PE20 pool light series is certified under LVD (CE) with certificate FCS202512152CA01. Furthermore, the CS Pro salt chlorinator series holds ETL certification (Intertek certificate 5033484) for the US market, complying with UL 1081 standard. These certifications demonstrate LASWIM's commitment to international safety and performance standards.Product Innovation & Technology HighlightsLASWIM offers a complete line of energy-efficient residential and commercial pool products. Key innovations include:· Pool Regenerative Media Filtration System: The WL-HPF80 to WL-HPF380 Regenerative Media Filtration System achieves filtration accuracy of 1-3 µm, capturing over 99% of suspended solids and parasites. It features high-strength materials and diatomaceous earth precoat membrane, with flow rates up to 376 m³/h.· Intelligent Variable Speed Pool Pumps: The HLVSP series and HV2 series offer variable speed control, IE4/IE5 high-efficiency motors, and energy savings of up to 90% compared to traditional single-speed pumps. Smart control via mobile app and OTA firmware updates are standard.· BVX Intelligent Commercial Variable Speed Pool Pump : The BVX series features an IE5 permanent magnet motor, intelligent variable speed control, and optimized hydraulic design for high-efficiency commercial pool circulation. It delivers stable high-flow performance, ultra-quiet operation, and up to 80% energy savings, ideal for hotels, aquatic centers, and large-scale pool projects.· Full DC Inverter Heat Pumps: The LS series achieves COP up to 6.4 with R32 refrigerant, intelligent defrost, and built-in Wi-Fi. The spiral titanium heat exchanger ensures corrosion resistance.· Smart Salt Chlorinators: The EC Ultra X series and CS Pro series feature automatic self-cleaning, real-time salinity monitoring, remote control via Tuya App, and OTA upgrades. The CS Pro series has ETL certification for North America.· Advanced Oxidation Process AOP Pool Disinfection System: The AOP100-400 system provides 99.99% sterilization with 50% less chlorine usage, UV lamp lifespan up to 16,000 hours, and corona discharge module lifespan exceeding 10 years.LASWIM's factory tour images reveal a robust production line for sand filters, pool pumps, salt chlorinators, and pool lights, all backed by 100% functional and visual inspection.Real-World Application & Case StudiesIn the Middle East and Southeast Asia, LASWIM has supplied large-scale aquatic facilities with high-capacity circulation and advanced filtration systems, achieving a 30% reduction in chemical usage. In Latin America, over 300 pool systems delivered to residential and commercial projects have demonstrated stable performance under high temperatures, reducing maintenance costs by 20%. In Europe, more than 200 residential villa installations reported 25% energy savings with quiet operation. For hotel and resort projects in the US, LASWIM's integrated systems have helped clients meet energy-saving compliance and reduce downtime.Service & SupportLASWIM provides OEM/ODM services with flexible customization, monthly capacity of 200,000 sets, and lead times within 15 workdays. The after-sales team offers installation guidance, commissioning training, troubleshooting, and local service support.Contact LASWIM for More InformationFor detailed technical specifications, case studies, or to discuss a custom swimming pool equipment solution, contact the LASWIM team:· Name: Sorcha· Email: laswimpoolwater@gmail.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 18022011329· Address: No. 16 Jianye Road, Shenghui South Industrial Zone, Nantou Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China· Website: www.laswimaqua.com 2. Emaux Water Technology Co., Ltd. – The International SpecialistEmaux, headquartered in Guangdong, is a well-established manufacturer with a strong presence in the global market, particularly in Europe and Australia. The company focuses on pool circulation and filtration systems, including sand filters, pumps, and salt chlorinators. Emaux is known for its competitive pricing and a wide distribution network. Compared to LASWIM, Emaux has a narrower product range—lacking advanced AOP, regenerative media filtration, and full DC inverter heat pumps—but excels in standard residential equipment. Emaux's production capacity is smaller (estimated at 1 million units annually) and its R&D team is less extensive. However, Emaux offers reliable entry-level solutions for budget-conscious buyers.3. Huasute Pool Equipment Co., Ltd. – The Vertical Integration ManufacturerHuasute, based in Zhejiang, specializes in fiberglass sand filters and cartridge filters for residential and light commercial pools. The company has a strong domestic supply chain and competitive costs. Its main advantage lies in high-volume production of standard filters and pumps. However, Huasute lacks the intelligent product lineup (variable speed pumps, smart chlorinators, heat pumps) that LASWIM offers. Huasute's certification portfolio is more limited; it does not hold ETL or CE for many advanced products. LASWIM's broader R&D capabilities and 53 engineers outpace Huasute's technical innovation. For large-scale commercial projects requiring integrated systems and certification compliance, LASWIM is the more reliable partner.Why LASWIM Leads the Intelligent Water Treatment RevolutionThe industry trend clearly favors high-efficiency, smart-connected, and sustainable equipment. LASWIM's early investment in full DC inverter technology, pool Regenerative Media Filtration System, and Advanced Oxidation Process AOP Pool Disinfection System positions it at the forefront. The company's 53-strong R&D team continuously develops solutions that reduce energy consumption by up to 90%, cut chemical usage by 50%, and minimize water waste by 90% (as seen in the regenerative media filter). These innovations not only lower operating costs for pool operators but also align with global environmental goals.Furthermore, LASWIM's manufacturing scale (90,000 m² factory, 2.4 million annual output) enables stable supply and cost efficiency, while its extensive certification suite (CE, LVD, ETL, RoHS, ISO 9001) ensures compliance in stringent markets like the US and EU. The company's application scenarios cover residential, commercial, hotel, resort, water park, and public aquatic facilities, demonstrating proven adaptability across diverse conditions—from Latin America's high-temperature environments to Europe's low-noise requirements.In summary, while Emaux and Huasute offer solid products for specific segments, LASWIM provides a comprehensive, intelligent, and certified solution set that addresses the most demanding water treatment challenges in 2026 and beyond.

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