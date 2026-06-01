BioMab Announces Strategic Clinical Collaboration with Vinmec Healthcare System to Advance NK Cell Therapy

The partnership with Vinmec Healthcare System demonstrates the confidence in our technology and supports our long-term strategy to become a leading CGT products provider” — Joshua Ho

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioMab Announces Strategic Clinical Collaboration with Vinmec Healthcare System to Advance NK Cell TherapyBioMab, Inc., a leader in precision medicine and cell & gene therapy solutions, today announced a strategic clinical collaboration with Vinmec International General Hospital in Vietnam. The collaboration will focus on conducting clinical testing and organoid studies utilizing BioMab’s proprietary Natural Killer Cell Expansion Kit (DSNK) This partnership represents a significant milestone in BioMab’s international expansion strategy across emerging high-growth healthcare markets in Southeast Asia “We are honored to be partnering with Professor Nguyen Thanh Liem of Vinmec Healthcare System. This partnership demonstrates the confidence in our technology and supports our long-term strategy to become a leading CGT products provider.” said Joshua Ho, CEO of BioMab, Inc.Through this collaboration, BioMab and Vinmec aim to advance the clinical development of NK cell–based therapies and explore innovative translational applications using organoid models, supporting the development of next-generation immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases.About BioMab, Inc.BioMab is a leader in providing innovative solutions in precision medicine, CGT and regenerative medicine. We offer cell culture media, diagnostic kits, and CMO services. BioMab’s products are currently distributed across Asia, America, and Europe. We are your best partners in all your research and clinical needs. For more information, please visit http://www.biomabinc.com About Vinmec Healthcare SystemDeveloped by Vingroup in 2012, Vinmec is a non-profit healthcare system dedicated to improving healthcare quality in Vietnam. It currently operates ten hospitals and seven clinics nationwide. Vinmec Times City and Vinmec Central Park are the first two hospitals in Vietnam to join the Cleveland Clinic Connected network. Vinmec prioritizes clinical excellence, invests in cutting-edge technology and research, and develops human resources in alignment with international standardsAbout NK Cell Expansion Kit (DSNK)DSNK is a chemically define culture medium kit for the expansion of NK cells. With only 10 mL of peripheral blood, DSNK can generate >1 billion NK cells (~3000-fold expansion) at >95% purity, without the need for feeder cells or NK cell purification prior to expansion—reducing cost, complexity, and production variability.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future clinical development and commercialization strategies. Actual results may differ due to regulatory, market, or operational factors.For investor inquiries, please contact:

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