Solaren Renewable Energy Sponsors EPCALM Hope Gala 2026 for Leukemia Patients

Solaren Energy logo representing the company’s professional renewable energy brand and commitment to premium solar solutions in the Philippines. Official poster for EPCALM The Hope Gala 2026, a dinner concert for a cause at Solaire Resort North on May 17, 2026, featuring Boy Abunda, Pops Fernandez, Jed Madela, Martin Nievera, and Vina Morales, with Solaren Energy listed as one of the supporting sp Performers on stage during EPCALM The Hope Gala 2026 at Solaire Resort North, Quezon City, with the event screen and live band in the background. Solaren CEO Neil Pearce attending EPCALM’s The Hope Gala 2026, a dinner concert for a cause held on May 17, 2026, at Solaire Resort North, Quezon City, in support of adult leukemia patients and their families. Solaren manager with Jed Madela during EPCALM’s The Hope Gala 2026, a dinner concert for a cause held on May 17, 2026, at Solaire Resort North, Quezon City.

Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp joins UNILAB at the EPCALM Hope Gala 2026 dinner concert at Solaire Resort North, Quezon City

Sustainable futures must include healthy, supported lives. We are honoured to stand with EPCALM and every leukemia patient they serve.” — Neil Pearce, CEO - Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp (SOLAREN), a leading Philippine renewable energy company, proudly served as an official sponsor of The Hope Gala 2026, a star-studded charity dinner concert held on May 17, 2026, at the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Resort North, Quezon City. Organized by the EPCALM Adult Leukemia Foundation of the Philippines, the gala raised critical funds for adult leukemia patients and their families across the country.Held alongside headline sponsor UNILAB, the Philippines’ most trusted pharmaceutical company, and fellow co-sponsors Vallacar Transit and United Steel Master, SOLAREN’s participation placed the company among the nation’s most recognizable brands aligned with meaningful social advocacy. All proceeds from the evening go directly to EPCALM’s medical, financial, and spiritual support programs for leukemia patients.A Night of Music, Compassion, and PurposeThe Hope Gala 2026 was a landmark celebration of Philippine entertainment and philanthropy. Television icon Boy Abunda hosted the evening, which featured a special performance by Concert Queen Pops Fernandez, and serenade performances from celebrated OPM artists Jed Madela, Martin Nievera, and Vina Morales. The event drew prominent figures from business, media, and Philippine society, united by one cause: ensuring no leukemia patient faces their battle alone.The EPCALM Foundation was established by Dr. Erlyn Cabanag-Demerre in memory of her brother Atty. Erwin P. Cabanag, who passed away from leukemia in 2005. As the Philippines’ first and only non-profit organisation dedicated exclusively to adult leukemia patients, EPCALM delivers personalised, family-oriented care through its Spiritual, Medical, and Financial Ministry arms. The foundation has been covered by the Manila Bulletin and multiple national media outlets, underlining its standing as one of the country’s most respected healthcare charities.SOLAREN’s Commitment to CommunitySOLAREN’s sponsorship of The Hope Gala 2026 establishes a powerful brand association alongside UNILAB, a Philippine healthcare household name for over 75 years. Appearing together with nationally recognised entertainment figures and leading corporations, SOLAREN signals its emergence as a company whose values and community reach extend well beyond the energy sector.“Sustainable futures must include healthy, supported lives. Supporting EPCALM and The Hope Gala 2026 is our way of saying that no leukemia patient should face their battle alone. We are honoured to stand alongside UNILAB and every partner who made this evening possible.”Neil Pearce, Chief Executive Officer — Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions CorpAbout EPCALM Adult Leukemia Foundation of the PhilippinesEPCALM is the Philippines’ first and only non-profit organisation dedicated to adult leukemia patients and their families. Founded in memory of Atty. Erwin P. Cabanag by Dr. Erlyn Cabanag-Demerre, EPCALM delivers personalised compassionate care through Spiritual, Medical, and Financial support arms. Visit www.epcalmfoundation.org for more information.About Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions CorpSolaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp (SOLAREN) is a Philippine-based renewable energy company delivering sustainable, reliable, and affordable solar energy solutions to residential, commercial, and institutional clients. Committed to environmental responsibility and community development, SOLAREN actively invests in the communities it serves across the Philippines. Learn more at www.solaren-power.com

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