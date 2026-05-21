Equestic Wins Silver in 2026 TITAN Innovation Awards

Equestic wins silver in 2026 TITAN Innovative Awards Equestic wins the TITAN Silver Statuette.

EQ Coach-Copilot was recognized in the categories of Sports Technology and Training and Knowledge-Based Services and Solutions.

DEURNE, NETHERLANDS, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Innovation Awards has officially revealed the Season 1 winners of its 2026 competition, recognizing breakthrough achievements that redefine how technology, design, and innovation shape industries worldwide. This year, Equestic has demonstrated measurable impact through forward-thinking solutions, setting new benchmarks for usability, scalability, and real-world application.

Featured Winners & Global Representation

This season, the award received hundreds of entries from over 30 countries, representing worldwide industries including digital technology, product design, integrated systems, and service innovation. This diversity features how innovation today combines technical precision with design thinking to address increasingly complex challenges.

About the Winning Project

EQ Coach-Copilot is an AI-supported equestrian training platform that makes teaching more productive, learning more effective, and rider progress faster, ultimately improving horse welfare. It captures a training lesson in real time, structures it into clear, actionable insights, and delivers it back to the rider exactly when they need it most: during solo rides while in the saddle.

The platform focuses on the core challenge of training retention. Riders can forget up to 70% of what they learned within 24 hours after a coaching session due to a very high cognitive load of riding: managing balance, interpreting horse movement, executing complex aids, and following coaching instructions simultaneously. By structuring coaching into searchable lesson logs, AI-generated summaries, and clear reminders during solo rides, EQ Coach-Copilot turns each lesson into a reusable knowledge asset.

This approach introduces a new category in equestrian sport: AI-powered coaching that transforms how riders learn. Instead of relying solely on memory or fragmented notes, riders receive structured learning support between lessons — when real skill development actually happens.

• The platform integrates three dimensions of intelligence: the coach’s expertise, the rider’s reflections, and objective horse motion data from the EQ Saddle-Clip. Together, these elements create a continuous training feedback loop where lessons are captured, analyzed, and translated into personalized guidance.

• For coaches, this means the ability to extend their expertise beyond scheduled sessions, track progress trends, and build more structured long-term training plans. For riders, it enables deeper learning, more intentional practice, and clearer progress.

• By combining human expertise with AI-driven insights and real-world training data, EQ Coach-Copilot redefines how coaching knowledge is captured, transferred, and applied — creating a scalable training ecosystem where learning is continuous, structured, and centered around both performance and horse welfare.

Winning Entry Details

Entry Title: EQ Coach-Copilot

Company / Individual: Equestic

Industry Impact: Equestic envisions a future, where riders never feel alone in their solo training, coaches can extend their influence far beyond scheduled lessons, horses benefit from data driven, welfare first decisions, advanced coaching is accessible to every rider, everywhere, “feel” and “data” work in harmony.

Explore More:

www.equestic.com

“Equestrian innovations are among the TITAN Innovation Awards winners — this is a huge shift, and we are absolutely honored. This support means we are on the right path to fundamentally changing how people learn in equestrian sport. Our goal is that riders feel supported even when they train alone, coaches can scale their expertise, and horses benefit from more consistent, data-informed decisions.” said Leon Rutten, founder and CEO of Equestic.

“The TITAN Innovation Awards continues to recognize excellence that defines how industries move forward,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Equestic demonstrated a level of execution that goes beyond innovation as an idea—they represent solutions that perform, adapt, and create lasting value. Their recognition reflects a global standard of excellence that positions them among the leading innovators shaping today’s industries.”

About Equestic

Founded in the Netherlands by Leon Rutten, Equestic is the consumer brand of Smart Horse Technologies B.V. It was built on his family’s equestrian coaching heritage and strengthened by over 30 years of software and hardware product leadership.

Blending deep knowledge in equestrian sport with cutting-edge expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), product engineering, and marketing, Equestic is focused on innovations that genuinely support coaches, riders, and their horses.

About TITAN Innovation Awards

The TITAN Innovation Awards is an international awards program recognizing excellence in technology, design, and innovative solutions that influence global industries. The competition honors individuals, teams, and organizations whose work demonstrates originality, effectiveness, and the ability to advance industry standards.

Website: titaninnovationawards.com

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